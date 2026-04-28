Boy, 16, charged with arson and manslaughter after elderly couple die in fire at their home
Stan Rickman, 91, and Roma Rickman, 88, were found dead at their home in Heron Close.
A 16-year-old boy has been charged with arson and the manslaughter of an elderly couple who died after a fire at their home.
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Emergency services attended the house in Heron Close, Alton, Hampshire, in the early hours of April 14 2025, and Stan Rickman, 91, and Roma Rickman, 88, were pronounced dead at the scene.
Police have charged a 16-year-old boy with arson and two counts of manslaughter. He has been bailed to appear at Portsmouth Youth Court on May 12.
A Hampshire Constabulary spokesman said: “Officers investigating the deaths of 91-year-old Stan Rickman and 88-year-old Roma Rickman in Alton last year have charged a teenage boy.
“We were called at 4am on Monday April 14 2025 to reports of a fire at a house in Heron Close, Alton. Firefighters and police attended but Stan and Roma were pronounced dead at the scene."
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They continued: “Officers have been carrying out thorough inquiries to establish the full circumstances, and have now charged a 16-year-old boy formerly from Alton with two counts of unlawful act manslaughter and arson.
“He has been bailed with conditions to appear at Portsmouth Youth Court on Tuesday May 12.”
In a statement released through the police, the family of the two victims said: “Stan and Roma were much-loved parents and grandparents who were kind and generous and would do anything for anyone.
“The family are extremely saddened that they were taken from us too early and that we were unable to share their last years with them.
“They will be greatly missed, but their memory will live on through their family and many friends.
“The family wish to thank the emergency services for their actions and support through this difficult time.”