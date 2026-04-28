Stan Rickman, 91, and Roma Rickman, 88, were found dead at their home in Heron Close.

Stan, 91, and Roma Rickman, 88, were found dead at their home in Heron Close in Alton. Picture: Family handout

By Ella Bennett

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with arson and the manslaughter of an elderly couple who died after a fire at their home.

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Emergency services attended the house in Heron Close, Alton, Hampshire, in the early hours of April 14 2025, and Stan Rickman, 91, and Roma Rickman, 88, were pronounced dead at the scene. Police have charged a 16-year-old boy with arson and two counts of manslaughter. He has been bailed to appear at Portsmouth Youth Court on May 12. A Hampshire Constabulary spokesman said: “Officers investigating the deaths of 91-year-old Stan Rickman and 88-year-old Roma Rickman in Alton last year have charged a teenage boy. “We were called at 4am on Monday April 14 2025 to reports of a fire at a house in Heron Close, Alton. Firefighters and police attended but Stan and Roma were pronounced dead at the scene." Read more: Eritrean man jailed for 'predatory' rape of teenage girl in Basingstoke Read more: Man arrested in Devon by counter-terror police after series of attacks on Jewish sites in London

Emergency services attended the house in Heron Close, Alton, Hampshire, . Picture: Google maps