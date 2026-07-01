Boy, 16, fighting for life after shooting near Birmingham mosque
The West Midlands Police said the teenager was found with gunshot wounds and remains in hospital.
A 16-year-old boy has been taken to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries after being shot in Birmingham.
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West Midlands Police said officers were called to reports of a shooting on Bowyer Road, near St Saviours Road, shortly before 5.30pm on Tuesday.
The teenager was found with gunshot wounds and remains in hospital.
The force said its investigation is at an early stage, with officers carrying out forensic examinations, reviewing CCTV and speaking to witnesses.
Police stressed that although the shooting happened close to a mosque, they do not believe it is connected to the place of worship.
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In a statement, West Midlands Police said: "Although this happened near a mosque, at this stage we do not believe the shooting to be connected to this place of worship."
The force added that it understood the incident would be "extremely worrying" for local residents and said neighbourhood officers would remain in the area to provide reassurance and speak to anyone with concerns.
Detectives are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam or doorbell footage from the area to come forward.
Anyone with information is asked to contact West Midlands Police via 101 or Live Chat, quoting log 4638, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
More to follow...