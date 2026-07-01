A 16-year-old boy has been taken to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries after being shot in Birmingham.

West Midlands Police said officers were called to reports of a shooting on Bowyer Road, near St Saviours Road, shortly before 5.30pm on Tuesday.

The teenager was found with gunshot wounds and remains in hospital.

The force said its investigation is at an early stage, with officers carrying out forensic examinations, reviewing CCTV and speaking to witnesses.

Police stressed that although the shooting happened close to a mosque, they do not believe it is connected to the place of worship.

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