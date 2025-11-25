Boy, 16, fighting for his life following shooting as family rush to bedside
Emergency services were called to the scene shortly after 5:15pm on Monday
A 16-year-old boy is fighting for his life in hospital after a shooting on a busy road.
The teenager was critically injured on London Road in Sheffield just after 5:15pm on Monday, police have confirmed.
South Yorkshire police said the boy's family are with him and an investigation has been launched.
Officers remained in the area overnight while the road was closed off to the public.
A statement from the force read: "At 5.17pm (Monday 24 November) we were called to reports of a shooting on London Road, Sheffield.
"A 16 year old boy has suffered an injury consistent with a gun shot. He has been taken to hospital and is in a life-threatening condition. His family is with him.
"Officers are carrying out extensive enquiries to identify those responsible for this incident and will remain in the area overnight with increased patrols taking place in the coming days to provide further reassurance for residents.
"London Road is closed from the junction at Sitwell Place to the junction at Crowther Place, with emergency services at the scene. We expect disruption to the road network throughout [Tuesday] morning whilst forensic enquiries continue."
Detective Chief Inspector Emma Knight, who is the Senior Investigating Officer for this case, added: "This a is terrible incident that has left a boy fighting for his life and I know those in our community will be deeply concerned.
"I want to assure residents that a dedicated team of officers and staff are working tirelessly to understand the circumstances that led to this attack and to trace those responsible.
"We need you to work with us and provide any information you have. This is not acceptable on our streets, so we must work together to stop it.
"If you see officers in the area and have information or concerns, please do speak to them.
"If you have any information that could help officers with their investigation you can also get in touch online or by calling 101, quoting incident number 630 of 24 November 2025."