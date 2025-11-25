Emergency services were called to the scene shortly after 5:15pm on Monday

London Road in Sheffield. Picture: Google Maps

By Alex Storey

A 16-year-old boy is fighting for his life in hospital after a shooting on a busy road.

The teenager was critically injured on London Road in Sheffield just after 5:15pm on Monday, police have confirmed. South Yorkshire police said the boy's family are with him and an investigation has been launched. Officers remained in the area overnight while the road was closed off to the public.

A statement from the force read: "At 5.17pm (Monday 24 November) we were called to reports of a shooting on London Road, Sheffield. "A 16 year old boy has suffered an injury consistent with a gun shot. He has been taken to hospital and is in a life-threatening condition. His family is with him. "Officers are carrying out extensive enquiries to identify those responsible for this incident and will remain in the area overnight with increased patrols taking place in the coming days to provide further reassurance for residents. "London Road is closed from the junction at Sitwell Place to the junction at Crowther Place, with emergency services at the scene. We expect disruption to the road network throughout [Tuesday] morning whilst forensic enquiries continue."