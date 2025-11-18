A teenager collapsed and died suddenly while on a day out at a theme park, an inquest heard.

Taha Ali Soomro, 16, from Grangetown in Cardiff, was feared to have gone into cardiac arrest and suffered a seizure while at Barry Island Pleasure Park in Wales.

A post-mortem failed to establish a cause of death.

Coroner Graeme Hughes said: “I have heard evidence this morning touching on the death of Taha Ali Soomro.

“On the information I have heard it’s necessary to open an inquest.”

He said the cause of the boy's death remained "unascertained".

The funfair's staff released a statement following Taha's death, and said they "did their best to assist the emergency services but, unfortunately, the boy suffered a medical emergency and could not be saved".

Paramedics rushed to treat Taha at the theme park on May 23 this year. He was declared dead at the scene.

The next day a boy, 15 was arrested on suspicion of assault but was later released on bail pending further enquiries.

A statement from the school said: “Taha was a much-loved member of our school community, and he will be remembered with great affection and respect.

“This tragic news has deeply affected everyone at the school, and our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with Taha’s family and loved ones at this incredibly difficult time.

“We are supporting our pupils, staff and wider school community as we come to terms with this loss. Specialist support services will be made available in school.

“We are working closely with the local authority and relevant agencies to ensure that everyone who needs help, receives it. We ask that the privacy of the family and our school community is respected as we grieve and begin the process of healing.”