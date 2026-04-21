Boy, 17, pleads guilty to arson after synagogue attack in north-west London
The teen appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court where he admitted the charge
A 17-year-old boy has pleaded guilty to arson after an attack on a synagogue in north-west London.
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The teenager, who can't be named due to his age, pleaded guilty to arson not endangering life after the attack on Kenton United Synagogue in north-west London on Saturday night.
The Jewish charity Community Security Trust said minor smoke damage to an internal room was caused but there were no injuries or significant structural damage.
Footage was posted online appearing to show a figure in dark clothing setting light to a bottle of liquid and throwing it through a window.
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The teenager appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Tuesday where he admitted the offence.
During the short hearing, the teenager, who was flanked by two security officers in the dock, spoke only to confirm his personal details and to enter a guilty plea to the charge.
Two family members, including his mother, sat in seats in front of the dock.
District Judge Nina Tempia freed the youth on bail with conditions including to live and sleep at his home address and to not enter any synagogue.
She told him: "I’m going to grant you bail so that you can be released today. If you breach these bail conditions you will be arrested by the police."
The boy is due to be appear at Willesden Youth Court on June 4.
A 19-year-old man who was also arrested after the attack has been released on bail pending further inquiries, the Metropolitan Police said.
The attack was the latest in a string of separate incidents that have targeted Jewish sites in London.
Four Jewish community ambulances were destroyed in an arson attack in Golders Green on March 23, and there have been further attacks at a synagogue in Finchley and a former Jewish charity building in Hendon.
Another incident saw a drone flown near the Israeli embassy in London.