The teen appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court where he admitted the charge

An attempted arson attack on Kenton United Synagogue in Harrow was the 4th antisemitic arson attack on the Jewish community in North West London in less than a month. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

A 17-year-old boy has pleaded guilty to arson after an attack on a synagogue in north-west London.

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The teenager, who can't be named due to his age, pleaded guilty to arson not endangering life after the attack on Kenton United Synagogue in north-west London on Saturday night. The Jewish charity Community Security Trust said minor smoke damage to an internal room was caused but there were no injuries or significant structural damage. Footage was posted online appearing to show a figure in dark clothing setting light to a bottle of liquid and throwing it through a window. Read more: Keir Starmer ‘appalled’ as counter terror police investigate another arson attack at London synagogue Read more: It’s an epidemic of anti-Jewish hate, warns head of attacked synagogue’s charity

Kenton United Synagogue, London. Picture: Alamy

The teenager appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Tuesday where he admitted the offence. During the short hearing, the teenager, who was flanked by two security officers in the dock, spoke only to confirm his personal details and to enter a guilty plea to the charge. Two family members, including his mother, sat in seats in front of the dock. District Judge Nina Tempia freed the youth on bail with conditions including to live and sleep at his home address and to not enter any synagogue. She told him: "I’m going to grant you bail so that you can be released today. If you breach these bail conditions you will be arrested by the police." The boy is due to be appear at Willesden Youth Court on June 4.

The Kenton United Synagogue where the attack took place. Picture: Alamy