Boy, 17, remanded after appearing in court accused of murdering father-of-three
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A 17-year-old boy has been remanded into local authority care after appearing in court accused of murder.
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The youngster, who cannot be identified because he is aged under 18, waved from the dock to his parents sitting in the public gallery, when he was brought into Manchester Magistrates’ Court.
The teenager is accused of the murder of Adrian Brown, 34, who was stabbed to death at the West Indian Sports and Social Club in Moss Side, at around 11pm on May 8.
Mr Brown, a musician known as Dre, suffered stab wounds to the chest and died in hospital.
District Judge Margaret McCormack ordered the accused to be remanded into local authority care to appear at Manchester Crown Court on Friday.
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A co-accused, Taoi Lee, 18, of Heald Green, Stockport, appeared separately at the same court accused of attempted assault occasioning actual bodily harm, towards Mr Brown.
Judge McCormack bailed Lee to appear along with the teenager at the crown court on Friday.
His bail conditions are not to enter Moss Side, not to contact Mr Brown’s family or his co-defendant, observe a curfew and report to a police station three times a week