The boy died in the Paris suburb of Saint-Gratien. He was supposed to have taken a nap inside his home but woke up and without his parents’ knowledge went into the car, according to French police.

The car doors were unlocked from the outside but the child-lock activated and so he could not get out. He died yesterday evening when the outside temperature would have been in the high 30s.

When the external temperature is 30C and above, temperatures inside a closed car can quickly reach between 50C and 60C within just 15 to 30 minutes.