Toddler rushed to hospital in critical condition after being thrown into crocodile enclosure at family-run zoo in Cambridgeshire

The crocodile enclosure at Johnsons of Old Hurst (file image). Picture: Social Media

By Asher McShane

A man has been arrested after a three-year-old boy was thrown into a crocodile enclosure at a UK zoo.

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The boy is in a critical but stable condition in hospital. It is understood he was mauled by the crocodile before being rescued from the enclosure. Police have arrested a 30-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder. Cambridgeshire Police said they were called to Johnson’s of Old Hurst, near Huntingdon, just before 1.30pm on Thursday following reports of a child in the crocodile pen. The infant was rushed to Addenbrooke’s Hospital.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesman said they were called to “reports of an incident involving a three-year-old boy, during which he ended up in the crocodile enclosure”. “The boy has been taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital (in Cambridge) with serious injuries and is critical but stable,” a force spokesperson said. “Specially-trained officers are at the hospital supporting the boy’s family. “A 30-year-old man from Norfolk has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.”

Johnsons of Old Hurst is a family-owned zoo. Picture: Google Street View