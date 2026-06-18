Boy, 3, thrown into crocodile pit at zoo as man 'not known to him' arrested on suspicion of attempted murder
Toddler rushed to hospital in critical condition after being thrown into crocodile enclosure at family-run zoo in Cambridgeshire
A man has been arrested after a three-year-old boy was thrown into a crocodile enclosure at a UK zoo.
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The boy is in a critical but stable condition in hospital. It is understood he was mauled by the crocodile before being rescued from the enclosure.
Police have arrested a 30-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder.
Cambridgeshire Police said they were called to Johnson’s of Old Hurst, near Huntingdon, just before 1.30pm on Thursday following reports of a child in the crocodile pen. The infant was rushed to Addenbrooke’s Hospital.
A Cambridgeshire Police spokesman said they were called to “reports of an incident involving a three-year-old boy, during which he ended up in the crocodile enclosure”.
“The boy has been taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital (in Cambridge) with serious injuries and is critical but stable,” a force spokesperson said.
“Specially-trained officers are at the hospital supporting the boy’s family.
“A 30-year-old man from Norfolk has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.”
Detective Inspector Verity McCann said: “At this stage we are speaking to people who were at the zoo at the time of this distressing incident to understand more about the circumstances.
“We do not believe the man arrested and the child are known to each other.
“Officers are supporting the boy's family at hospital, and our thoughts remain with them.”
There was a heavy police presence at the zoo after the 'hugely traumatic' incident.
LBC has approached the zoo for a statement.
The zoo describes itself as a “working farm and zoo with tropical gardens located in the heart of the countryside”.
It is home to more than 100 animals, 'from majestic African lions and Bengal tigers to incredible crocodiles, delightful sloth bears and many more'.
The Conservative MP for Huntingdon, Ben Obese-Jecty, said: “I am aware of the incident at Johnson's of Old Hurst and have been liaising with senior officers at Gold Command who are treating this as a critical incident.
“This is now a live criminal investigation and I would ask people to refrain from speculation online. The police will provide an update with further information in due course.'
“My thoughts are with the young victim and his family during a hugely traumatic and difficult time."