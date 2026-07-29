A seven-year-old boy involved in a beach tragedy that killed a mother and daughter has died in hospital, police have said.

The boy was on a day trip to West Mersea, Essex, on 22 July, when he and five relatives got into difficulty in the water.

Shelina Rahman, 41, and her daughter 15-year-old Sameeha, died at the scene.

He was rushed to hospital but has been pronounced dead.

His family said he died "in a state of ease and peace" at the Royal London Hospital on Tuesday evening.

Essex police confirmed the boy is the third to die in the tragedy that claimed the lives of Shelina and Sameeha.

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