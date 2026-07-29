Boy, 7, dies after Essex beach tragedy that killed mum and daughter
A seven-year-old boy involved in a beach tragedy that killed a mother and daughter has died in hospital, police have said.
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The boy was on a day trip to West Mersea, Essex, on 22 July, when he and five relatives got into difficulty in the water.
Shelina Rahman, 41, and her daughter 15-year-old Sameeha, died at the scene.
He was rushed to hospital but has been pronounced dead.
His family said he died "in a state of ease and peace" at the Royal London Hospital on Tuesday evening.
Essex police confirmed the boy is the third to die in the tragedy that claimed the lives of Shelina and Sameeha.
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The boy's family said in a statement: “We would also like to thank the Royal London Hospital intensive care unit team of doctors and nurses who demonstrated outstanding care and dignity for whilst we have been at the hospital.
“We would also like to thank the whole community for their support and prayers.
“We would appreciate privacy during this very difficult time.”
Detective Chief Inspector Al Pitcher, who is leading our investigation into the circumstances around the incident, said: “All our thoughts are with the family and friends of those involved – as has been the case since this incident took place last week.
“Their bravery and strength has been humbling.
“We continue to build a complete picture of the circumstances which led up to this incident and our work is continuing alongside our partners.”