Boy, 12, abducted 'by paedophile' after 'To Catch a Predator' sting with friends went horribly wrong
A 12-year-old boy was abducted after an online paedophile sting he hatched with his friends backfired.
The boy and at least seven others lured in Zain Alnoor Merchant, 37, from Calgary, Canada on SnapChat in a 'To Catch A Predator' scheme, inspired by the US TV show following undercover operations to unmask paedophiles.
On August 18, they agreed to meet in the Coopers Crossing neighbourhood in Airdrie where the 12-year-old voluntarily entered Merchant's car so his friends could film the interaction.
The boy managed to escape the vehicle when it stopped at a red light and called the police.
At approximately 7.50pm, the Airdrie Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) responded and attempted to stop the Merchant's vehicle.
Merchant fled but was later arrested after his car was found in northeast Calgary.
The RCMP executed a search warrant on his house and vehicle.
Merchant has been charged with nine offences, including abduction of a person under 14, sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching, kidnapping and forcible confinement.
Yesterday he appeared at Alberta Court of Justice in Airdrie where the case was adjourned so he could find legal representation.
Merchant, who is in custody, is scheduled to return on August 28, according to CBC.
Airdrie RCMP Corporal Christopher Hrynyk told The Calgary Herald that he’s not been involved with an investigation like this in 23 years of service.
“We’re more concerned for their safety, their health, and well-being,” Mr Hrynyk said.
“It’s a fine balance between getting the information about what happened and discouraging future action on their part in the future.