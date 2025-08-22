A 12-year-old boy was abducted after an online paedophile sting he hatched with his friends backfired.

The boy and at least seven others lured in Zain Alnoor Merchant, 37, from Calgary, Canada on SnapChat in a 'To Catch A Predator' scheme, inspired by the US TV show following undercover operations to unmask paedophiles.

On August 18, they agreed to meet in the Coopers Crossing neighbourhood in Airdrie where the 12-year-old voluntarily entered Merchant's car so his friends could film the interaction.

The boy managed to escape the vehicle when it stopped at a red light and called the police.

At approximately 7.50pm, the Airdrie Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) responded and attempted to stop the Merchant's vehicle.

