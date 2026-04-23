Prosecutors want the parents of the boy, who strongly deny any wrongdoing, to be charged with negligent manslaughter

Italian-born Chiara Jaconis died after she was struck by a statue dropped from a balcony. Picture: Newsflash

By Issy Clarke

A boy accused of killing a tourist after dropping a 2kg statue on her head has been accused of having a "habit of throwing objects from balconies".

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Chiara Jaconis, 30, had been celebrating her birthday in Naples with her boyfriend when she was struck on the head by an onyx statue that was allegedly chucked from a third-floor balcony by a 13-year-old boy. The teen was cleared by a juvenile court because he is under the age of 14 and therefore cannot be held criminally responsible. However prosecutors investigating Chiara's death claim the tragedy could have been prevented and that the boy's parents should have stopped him. Read more: Suspected 'crime boss' Daniel Kinahan arrested in Dubai after warrant issued by Irish courts Read more: Deported child rapist discovered living in Manchester after he tried to claim Universal Credit

Italian-born Chiara lived in Paris where she worked at luxury fashion brand Prada. Picture: Newsflash

The teen had previously chucked clothes pegs, a remote control, and a tablet off of balconies, prosecutors allege. They are calling for the boy's mother and father to be charged with negligent manslaughter. The family strongly deny any wrongdoing, insisting they had no involvement in the tragedy and that the statue did not belong to them. Read more:Three asylum seekers found guilty of raping woman on Brighton beach in 'cynical, predatory and callous' attack Read more: Horrifying moment gunman fires shots from top of Mexico’s world-famous pyramids, killing tourist

Distressing CCTV footage showed the moment Chiara was hit while walking down a quiet street in Naples with her boyfriend. Picture: Newsflash

Distressing CCTV footage shows the moment the boy allegedly dropped the statue an estimated 32ft from the balcony onto a quiet street in Naples, hitting Chiara on the head before it shattered on the pavement. Chiara is shown instantly collapsing to the ground while her boyfriend Livio, just paces behind her, drops to his knees and cries out for help. She was taken to hospital where she underwent emergency surgery but died two days later from brain injuries.

The 2kg statue struck Chiara before shattering on the pavement. Picture: Newsflash

The family of the boy deny any wrongdoing and even request their son's case to be reopened so he can be fully acquitted, rather than just because of his age. Carlo Bianco, the couple’s lawyer, said in a statement: “This is a tragedy that has struck two respectable families, that of poor Chiara and that of the two professionals." He said the teen had experienced "health problems' from birth with the parents showing “great care and protection” towards their son. He said the family wants the boy to be fully cleared of any wrongdoing. A preliminary hearing for the parents is due to take place on June 26.

Chiara died two days later in hospital of brain injuries. Picture: Newsflash