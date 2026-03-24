A 12-year-old boy accused of sexually assaulting and wounding a woman aged in her 60s has been remanded into secure accommodation.

The suspect, who cannot be identified by the media due to his age, indicated not guilty pleas on Tuesday to the charges and unrelated allegations of intentional strangulation and theft.

District Judge David Murray, sitting at Birmingham Youth Court, remanded the boy into youth detention accommodation after hearing legal submissions.

The judge also ordered the defendant, whose mother and sister attended the 45-minute hearing, to appear at Birmingham Crown Court on April 21.

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