A 13-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a fail-to-stop e-bike crash with a pregnant woman whose baby was born in hospital afterwards and remains in a serious condition.

The crash happened in Herbert Avenue, Poole, close to the junction with Manor Avenue, at about 3.50pm on January 26.

The pregnant woman, aged in her 30s, was taken to hospital for treatment where her baby was born.

A Dorset Police spokesman said: “The pedestrian, a pregnant woman aged in her 30s, attended hospital for treatment. Her baby, who has since been born, remains in hospital in a serious condition.“

"Following inquiries, a 13-year-old boy from Poole has been arrested on suspicion of a driving offence. “

He remains in police custody at this time.”