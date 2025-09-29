A 13-year-old schoolboy has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury after four people were hit by a Land Rover in separate incidents in Lincolnshire.

The unnamed boy has now been bailed after the four linked incidents across Boston, Maltby Le Marsh, Alford and Calceby on Friday morning.

Read also: Police hunt knifeman after man stabbed to death on London street

Read also: Man charged with murder after body of missing man found in derelict building

Lincolnshire Police arrested him on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, driving whilst unfit through drugs, driving a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence, using a vehicle on a road without third party insurance, and aggravated vehicle taking.

The force said they are investigating after four incidents, all involving the same black Land Rover Range Rover 4x4 which did not stop after any of the collisions:

A man was knocked off his bike in the first collision, on Priory Road, Boston, around 6.44am, and admitted to hospital with serious injuries,

A second man was knocked off his bicycle by the Range Rover, at 8.20am in Maltby Le Marsh in Alford,

At 8.40am on West Street, also in Alford, an elderly man, a pedestrian, was knocked down by the vehicle,

A third cyclist was knocked off in Bluestone Health Road, Calceby, Alford, around 10.04am.

The boy was arrested after police caught up with him in Hainton Road, Louth, at 10.23am.

Investigating officer Billy Spence said: “I appreciate this is an unusual and, most likely, a worrying set of incidents for people who may have been in the area at the time, and we are of course sending our best wishes and thoughts to those injured for a quick and full recovery.

“We [had] a young man in custody who is helping us with our enquiries, and we are keeping an open mind about the exact events, but we believe these incidents are linked.”

He added: “I would also ask that the wider public do not speculate about what has happened here and allow us to carry out our enquiries as fairly and freely as possible.”

As of Monday morning, Lincolnshire Police told LBC that nobody had been charged.

Lincolnshire Police asked anyone with information or dashcam footage to call the non-emergency 101 or make a report online.