A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a balaclava-wearing gang allegedly held a knife to a woman’s neck before she was sexually assaulted.

The teen is being held in police custody on suspicion of attempted rape following the attack, which occurred between Old Run View and West Grange Road in Leeds on Monday, just before 11am on Monday morning.

The victim said she was walking along a pathway in Leeds’ Belle Isle area when she was approached by four masked men.

West Yorkshire Police say the gang were riding on two electric bikes before launching the attack.

The group then allegedly held a knife to the victim's neck before she was sexually assaulted.

