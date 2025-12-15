Boy, 15, arrested after ‘balaclava-wearing gang holds knife to woman’ during alleged sexual assault
The teen is being held in police custody on suspicion of attempted rape
A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a balaclava-wearing gang allegedly held a knife to a woman’s neck before she was sexually assaulted.
A 15-year-old boy has been arrested after a balaclava-wearing gang allegedly held a knife to a woman’s neck before she was sexually assaulted.
The teen is being held in police custody on suspicion of attempted rape following the attack, which occurred between Old Run View and West Grange Road in Leeds on Monday, just before 11am on Monday morning.
The victim said she was walking along a pathway in Leeds’ Belle Isle area when she was approached by four masked men.
West Yorkshire Police say the gang were riding on two electric bikes before launching the attack.
The group then allegedly held a knife to the victim's neck before she was sexually assaulted.
All four suspects, who were allegedly dressed in black and wearing black balaclavas, fled the scene after the alleged attack.
The same group of men were involved on all occasions, it is believed.
Detective Chief Inspector Samantha Freeman of Leeds District’s Safeguarding Unit, said: “This is a serious incident, and we want to know who these males are or might be.
“We are interested in knowing any information about individuals riding e-bikes while wearing masks or balaclavas around Belle Isle.
"This was a particularly horrific incident for the victim to endure and clearly shows an escalating pattern of targeted behaviour.
“That’s why I’m urging anyone in the community who has information about the people involved to get in contact with us.”
“If you have CCTV footage of the incidents or know anything about what has taken place, I would ask you to please get in contact.
Leeds District Safeguarding continues to appeal to anyone with information that could assist the ongoing investigation.
Police have told witnesses to use crime reference number 13250703697 when getting in touch.