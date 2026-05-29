Charlie Noble died after getting into difficulty in water at a beauty spot in Stirlingshire

Charlie Noble's body was recovered from the water at Bracklinn Falls. Picture: Police Scotland

By Georgia Rowe

A 16-year-old boy who died after getting into difficulty in water at a beauty spot in Stirlingshire has become the 13th person to die in water-related incidents amid the recent hot weather.

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The teenager, who has been named as Charlie Noble, died at a popular beauty spot north-east of Callander. Emergency services were called to Bracklinn Falls near Callander at about 6.45pm on Thursday, with Charlie’s body being recovered later that evening. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.” Bracklinn Falls is situated in Loch Lomond and The Trossachs National Park. Read more: Man, woman and child dead after fall from south London block of flats Read more: Cause of deaths of three sisters recovered off Brighton beach still a mystery, inquest hears

Declan Sawyer, 15, drowned over the Bank Holiday in Swanholme Lakes near Lincoln. Picture: Handout

The 16-year-old’s death is believed to be the 13th water-related fatality around the UK over the course of the recent heatwave. There have been deaths in places including South Yorkshire, West Yorkshire, County Dublin, Cornwall, Hampshire, Warwickshire, Cheshire, Pembrokeshire, Lincolnshire, Lancashire and Kent. Declan Sawyer, 15, died after getting into trouble at Swanholme Lakes, Lincoln, on Sunday. Also on Sunday, a 72-year-old woman died after being pulled from the water at West Angle Bay beach in Pembrokeshire, Wales, at around 3.15pm. Abbie Carmody-Pepper, 19, drowned during a day out at County Dublin beach on Sunday.

Abbie Carmody-Pepper, 19, drowned during a day out at County Dublin beach on Sunday. Picture: Handout

A 13-year-old boy, understood to be Reco Puttock, died after getting into difficulty at Leadbeater Dam, near Halifax, West Yorkshire, on Monday, while the body of a teenage girl was recovered from the water at Kingsbury Water Park, Warwickshire. On the same day, Phil Crow, 68, died of cardiac arrest after entering the sea at Tregirls Beach, Padstow, to help two family members who were in difficulty, Devon and Cornwall Police said. The body of a teenager was recovered from the water at Rother Valley Country Park, Rotherham, in the early hours of Tuesday morning, South Yorkshire Police said. Another body has been found in the search for a teenage boy who went missing after he was last seen swimming at Hawley Lake on the Hampshire-Surrey border on Tuesday afternoon.

Reco Puttock, 13, was pulled from the water in Halifax. Picture: Handout

A 12-year-old boy who died after getting into trouble in the River Ribble at Ribchester, Lancashire, on Tuesday was named as Junior Slater from Clayton-le-Woods. On Wednesday, Cheshire Police said the body of a 17-year-old boy had been found after he went missing in Pickmere Lake at Marston, Northwich. At around 3pm on the same day, Kent Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to reports of concern for a person in water near Galley Hill Road in Swanscombe, Dartford. The teenager’s body was recovered at the scene and his death is not being treated as suspicious. Baltazar L’Quy, 14, died after “getting into difficulty” in the River Thames in Oxford at around 5.45pm on Wednesday.

Baltazar L’Quy, 14, died after “getting into difficulty” in the River Thames in Oxford. Picture: Handout