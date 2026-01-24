A 12-year-old boy who was attacked by a shark at a popular beach in Sydney has died.

Nico Antic was swimming with friends at a rock jumping point at Shark Beach in the Vaucluse area of the city when he was bitten by what is believed to be a bull shark.

One of his friends jumped into the water to his aid before two others pulled him on to a nearby rock platform where he lost consciousness.

He was helped into a police marine boat where CPR was performed and tourniquets were applied to the boy’s severely mauled legs.

He was then rushed to Sydney Children’s Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

On Saturday, his family released a confirmed in a statement the boy had died of his injuries.

"We are heartbroken to share ‌that our son, Nico, has passed away.

"Nico was a happy, friendly, and sporty young boy with the most kind and ‍generous spirit.

"He was always full of life and that's how we'll remember him," they said.

In a message posted to a fundraiser for the boy on Tuesday, Victor Piñeiro, who describes himself as a "close friend" of the Antic family, sadly informed donors that despite “all efforts”, this “heartbreaking event has led to the worst possible outcome”.