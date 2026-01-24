Boy, 12, bitten by shark at popular Sydney beach dies as family issues heartbreaking statement
Nico Antic was swimming with friends at a rock jumping point when he was bitten
A 12-year-old boy who was attacked by a shark at a popular beach in Sydney has died.
Nico Antic was swimming with friends at a rock jumping point at Shark Beach in the Vaucluse area of the city when he was bitten by what is believed to be a bull shark.
One of his friends jumped into the water to his aid before two others pulled him on to a nearby rock platform where he lost consciousness.
He was helped into a police marine boat where CPR was performed and tourniquets were applied to the boy’s severely mauled legs.
On Saturday, his family released a confirmed in a statement the boy had died of his injuries.
"We are heartbroken to share that our son, Nico, has passed away.
"Nico was a happy, friendly, and sporty young boy with the most kind and generous spirit.
"He was always full of life and that's how we'll remember him," they said.
In a message posted to a fundraiser for the boy on Tuesday, Victor Piñeiro, who describes himself as a "close friend" of the Antic family, sadly informed donors that despite “all efforts”, this “heartbreaking event has led to the worst possible outcome”.
The full message in the fundraiser reads: "Tragically, their beloved child, Nico, was attacked by a shark on Sunday in Sydney harbour and sustained devastating injuries. Despite all efforts, this heartbreaking event has led to the worst possible outcome.
"We are raising funds to help the Antic family cover upcoming expenses and related arrangements during this incredibly difficult time.
"Any contribution, no matter the size, would be deeply appreciated and will help ease the financial burden as they grieve. All funds will be donated to the Antic family."
The incident is just one in a spate of attacks in waters around Sydney recently.
Just a few kilometers away, an 11-year-old boy narrowly avoided death after a large shark bit a chunk out of his surfboard on Monday morning, throwing the young victim into the water.
Steven Pearce, the chief executive of Surf Life Saving New South Wales, said he is lucky to be alive.
“I have to say that the young boy [today] is extremely lucky to get away with just a chunk out of the board — certainly a terrifying situation and it’s just very fortuitous that he had his father there with him at the same time,” he said.
A section of the boy’s missing board was sent to New South Wales Fisheries in the hopes of identifying the species.
Hours later, a male swimmer was attacked by a shark at north Sydney’s Manly beach shortly before 6.30pm.
The victim, believed to be in his 20s, is in critical condition and is being treated at Royal North Shore hospital.
New South Wales said: “All beaches on the Northern Beaches are closed until further notice, and this will be reviewed on an ongoing basis. Bull sharks were behind the first two attacks while species of the shark is yet to be identified.
One witness reported seeing a bull shark of around 1.5 metres in length.