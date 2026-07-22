The teenager was told his case would be sent to the Crown Court

Wellingborough Magistrates' and Youth Court. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

A 15-year-old boy has appeared in court charged with multiple sexual offences against eight girls including one as young as ten.

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The boy, who cannot be named due to his age, is accused of committing rape and sexual assault between 2023 and 2025. He was charged with 22 offences in total and appeared at Wellingborough Youth Court for the first time on Tuesday. The youth was not asked to enter the dock and took a seat at the back of the courtroom, and spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and address, and to ask the judge what the Youth Justice Service was. Read more: 'A slap in the face': PC Andrew Harper’s killers could walk free early under prison release scheme Read more: A fairer bus fare is just the start, writes Andy Burnham

The teen will appear at Northampton Crown Court next. Picture: Alamy

He has been charged with 12 counts of sexually assaulting a female, three counts of assaulting a girl under 13 by touching, and one count of raping a girl under 13. He is also accused of one count of assaulting a female aged 13 and over by penetration with a part of the body or thing, one count of raping a girl aged 13-15, and two counts of making an indecent photograph or pseudo-photograph of a child. He faces a further charge of possessing a prohibited image of a child and another of possessing an extreme pornographic image or images.