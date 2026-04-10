Boy, 16, charged with murder of 14-year-old shot dead in London
Eghosa Ogbebor was shot dead in Woolwich last Thursday
A 16-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of a 14-year-old boy who was shot dead in south-east London last week.
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Eghosa Ogbebor was shot dead in Lord Warwick Street, Woolwich, with police called to the scene at about 3.40pm on April 2.
A teenage boy, of Romford, was arrested two days after the incident and was released on bail until he was rearrested on April 9.
On Friday, the 16-year-old was charged with murder, the police said. He will appear at Thames Magistrates Court on Saturday.
Eghosa’s family continue to be supported by specialist officers, the force added.
The police said an investigation remains ongoing.
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On April 4, officers had arrested a 16-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man in Woolwich on suspicion of murder, and a 46-year-old man on suspicion of assisting an offender.
All three were released on bail, the police said.
A 14-year-old boy, 16-year-old boy and 18-year-old man were arrested on April 3 in connection with Eghosa’s death.
They have also been bailed while inquiries continue.
On April 10, a further 16-year-old boy was also arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in custody.