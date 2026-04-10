A 16-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of a 14-year-old boy who was shot dead in south-east London last week.

Eghosa Ogbebor was shot dead in Lord Warwick Street, Woolwich, with police called to the scene at about 3.40pm on April 2.

A teenage boy, of Romford, was arrested two days after the incident and was released on bail until he was rearrested on April 9.

On Friday, the 16-year-old was charged with murder, the police said. He will appear at Thames Magistrates Court on Saturday.

Eghosa’s family continue to be supported by specialist officers, the force added.

The police said an investigation remains ongoing.

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