Boy thrown into crocodile pit faces ‘long road to recovery’ after undergoing multiple surgeries, as fund launched
The boy was pulled out by staff and received medical treatment at the scene before being taken to hospital
A three-year-old boy who was thrown into a crocodile pit has a "long road to recovery" after undergoing multiple surgeries, his family has said.
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Officers were called to the family-run Johnson's of Old Hurst near Huntingdon at 1.24pm on June 18 to reports that a three-year-old boy had been injured.
The boy was pulled out by staff and received medical treatment at the scene before being taken to hospital.
It is understood that he was attacked by at least one crocodile after he was allegedly thrown into the enclosure.
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In a statement, which did not name the family and was released through Cambridgeshire Police, they said: “We would like to thank the staff at the zoo who rescued our son from the enclosure.
“We are truly grateful for the public support and well-wishes we have received, as well as to everyone who has been directly involved in our son’s care and recovery in hospital.
“Our attention remains focused on his recovery and supporting him through this extremely challenging and prolonged period of time.”
Johnson's is home to more than 100 animals, 'from majestic African lions and Bengal tigers to incredible crocodiles, delightful sloth bears and many more'.
A 30-year-old man from Norfolk was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following the incident.
He was later bailed as police said he was “assessed as not being fit for interview”.
The suspect reportedly has learning difficulties and had been on a trip with carers.
A fundraising page has been set up to support the boy’s recovery and rehabilitation and to give his family financial stability while they support him in hospital, the force said.
So far, £240 has been raised with a goal of £6,000.
The fundraiser says that the boy is now stable, but he faces a "long road to recovery".
It adds: "Should any funds remain after meeting the family’s needs, they will be donated to the charities and organisations within the Addenbrooke’s Trust to support other families facing similar challenges."