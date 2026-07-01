The boy was pulled out by staff and received medical treatment at the scene before being taken to hospital

The force said that the boy remains in Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge “in a stable condition and faces a long road to recovery”. Picture: Alamy

By Rebecca Henrys

A three-year-old boy who was thrown into a crocodile pit has a "long road to recovery" after undergoing multiple surgeries, his family has said.

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Officers were called to the family-run Johnson's of Old Hurst near Huntingdon at 1.24pm on June 18 to reports that a three-year-old boy had been injured. The boy was pulled out by staff and received medical treatment at the scene before being taken to hospital. It is understood that he was attacked by at least one crocodile after he was allegedly thrown into the enclosure. Read more: Crocodile attraction where boy, three, was seriously injured reopens to public Read more: Probe after 40 NHS staff accessed medical records of boy hurt in crocodile pit

Crocodile with taped jaws during handling at Johnsons of Old Hurst Zoo. Picture: Alamy

In a statement, which did not name the family and was released through Cambridgeshire Police, they said: “We would like to thank the staff at the zoo who rescued our son from the enclosure. “We are truly grateful for the public support and well-wishes we have received, as well as to everyone who has been directly involved in our son’s care and recovery in hospital. “Our attention remains focused on his recovery and supporting him through this extremely challenging and prolonged period of time.” Johnson's is home to more than 100 animals, 'from majestic African lions and Bengal tigers to incredible crocodiles, delightful sloth bears and many more'.

Crocodile with bandaged snout during handling at Johnsons of Old Hurst zoo. Picture: Alamy