A 12-year-old boy who died after falling in a playground in Cheshire has been pictured for the first time.

Paying tribute to their son, Logan's family said he was a "much-loved son, brother, grandson, great grandson, cousin and friend to many."

He was found with serious injuries and died at the scene.

He was playing at Wharton Recreation Ground off Ledward Street, Winsford, Cheshire, at around 6:11pm on Friday.

“He had an infectious personality and a beautiful smile.

“Everyone wanted to be where Logan was.

“He was a little boy who was so full of life and wanted to make everyone laugh.

“He made every day worth living.

“Logan was everyone’s therapy person, their calm and he will be missed more than we can ever put into words.

“We are taking comfort from the words of support we have received whilst we take time to come to terms with the untimely loss of our blue-eyed boy.”

Detective Sergeant John Rhodes, of the protecting vulnerable people investigations unit at Cheshire Police, said: "This was a deeply tragic incident involving a very young victim and our thoughts remain with the family and friends of the boy who sadly died at the scene.

"As part of our investigation into this incident, we are asking anyone who may have been in or around the Wharton Recreation Ground area just off Ledward Street in Winsford at around the time of the incident and saw anything that may aid us in our enquiries, to please get in touch.

"At this stage I would also like to ask the public not to feed into any speculation, particularly on social media, as this remains an ongoing investigation."

Information can be provided to Cheshire Police through the force's website or by calling 101, quoting IML-216564.