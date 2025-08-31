A 12-year-old boy has died after falling in a playground in Cheshire.

The boy fell from playground "apparatus", police said.

He was playing at Wharton Recreation Ground off Ledward Street, Winsford, Cheshire, at around 6:11pm on Friday.

He was found with serious injuries.

Paramedics rushed to treat him, but he died at the scene.

Officers said his family have been made aware and are appealing for further information.

Detective Sergeant John Rhodes, of the protecting vulnerable people investigations unit at Cheshire Police, said: "This was a deeply tragic incident involving a very young victim and our thoughts remain with the family and friends of the boy who sadly died at the scene.