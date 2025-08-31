Boy, 12, dies after falling from 'playground apparatus' in park
A 12-year-old boy has died after falling in a playground in Cheshire.
The boy fell from playground "apparatus", police said.
He was playing at Wharton Recreation Ground off Ledward Street, Winsford, Cheshire, at around 6:11pm on Friday.
He was found with serious injuries.
Paramedics rushed to treat him, but he died at the scene.
Officers said his family have been made aware and are appealing for further information.
Detective Sergeant John Rhodes, of the protecting vulnerable people investigations unit at Cheshire Police, said: "This was a deeply tragic incident involving a very young victim and our thoughts remain with the family and friends of the boy who sadly died at the scene.
"As part of our investigation into this incident, we are asking anyone who may have been in or around the Wharton Recreation Ground area just off Ledward Street in Winsford at around the time of the incident and saw anything that may aid us in our enquiries, to please get in touch.
"At this stage I would also like to ask the public not to feed into any speculation, particularly on social media, as this remains an ongoing investigation."
Information can be provided to Cheshire Police through the force's website or by calling 101, quoting IML-216564.