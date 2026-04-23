A 16-year-old inmate at a Young Offender Institute in south west London has died after being rushed to hospital.

The teenage boy was found unresponsive in his cell at Feltham Young Offender Institute on Monday.

He was rushed to hospital in an ambulance, but was pronounced dead just hours later.

A Scotland Yard spokesman said the death was being treated as "unexpected".

The boy's girlfriend has alleged to MailOnline that the teenager suffered from a heart condition, but she did not believe this was the cause of his death.

She claimed his body appeared to have suffered severe injuries, telling the publication: "His body had been beaten to a pulp, he was covered in scuff marks and bruises."

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