The 12-year-old, from Bridgeton, Glasgow, was riverboarding with the group on the River Tay, near the village of Stanley in Perth and Kinross, on July 28 2019

The River Tay, near the village of Stanley in Perth and Kinross. Picture: Alamy

By Rebecca Henrys

A boy who could not swim was given the all clear to attend a riverboarding event that led to his drowning, a Fatal Accident Inquiry (FAI) has heard.

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Kayden Walker died after he attended a day out with the Church House Community Group, which takes youngsters out on activity days. The 12-year-old, from Bridgeton, Glasgow, was riverboarding with the group on the River Tay, near the village of Stanley in Perth and Kinross, on July 28 2019. He was separated from his board and subsequently became trapped on the upstream side of a weir. He was pulled from the water and taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee, and was later transferred to the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow, where he died the following day. Read more: UK could face 'fuel rationing' if Iran's blockade of Strait of Hormuz continues, former BP chief claims Read more: Tributes pour in as Kent schoolgirl who died in meningitis outbreak named

The Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow. Picture: Alamy

At Falkirk Sheriff Court on Monday, the FAI heard evidence from Angela Molloy, who served as a project manager for the group at the time. Mrs Molloy, 55, has since left the organisation, and now works as a community service officer. The court heard that despite Kayden not being able to swim, organisers found he was confident in the water and he was allowed to attend the riverboarding event, which was led by Outdoor Pursuits Scotland Ltd. Taking questions from a panel of lawyers overseen by Sheriff Keith O’Mahony, Mrs Molloy was asked if Church House deemed it appropriate to allow non-swimmers to attend such events. Mrs Molloy said: “You didn’t have to be able to swim to do the activity.” She added: “When we had the very first meeting, it was as long as they’re comfortable in the water.” The court heard that Kayden had attended a number of other water-based, sporting events with Church House, including white water rafting and wakeboarding.

A general view of Falkirk Sheriff Court. Picture: Alamy