Boy, 14, drowns in east London dock after entering 'no swimming zone' to 'cool down' amid latest heatwave
His death is being treated as unexpected but not suspicious
A 14-year-old boy has drowned after entering a no “swimming zone” of the River Thames at an east London dock.
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The London Fire Brigade (LFB) and the Metropolitan Police were alerted just before 7pm on Monday evening to reports of a boy getting into difficulty in the water at the Millwall Outer Dock near East Ferry Road.
The forces searched the area and recovered his body at around 10.30pm.
He was pronounced dead at the scene after efforts to revive him were unsuccessful.
The boy’s next-of-kin have been made aware and are being supported by officers.
His death is being treated as unexpected but not suspicious amid ongoing enquiries ahead of a report for the coroner.
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The boy was reportedly part of a larger group who got into the water to cool down amid London’s latest heatwave, the Metro reports.
The dock he entered, which has “no swimming zone” warning signs, still has a deck for people to enter the water and is used as a platform for water sports, according to the Standard.
There are specific designated areas around the dock on the Isle of Dogs for qualified swimmers only.
A London Ambulance Service Spokesperson said: “We were called at 6.52pm yesterday (August 3) to reports of a drowning incident by East Ferry Road, E14.
“We sent ambulance crews, paramedics in fast response cars, an incident response officer and an advanced paramedic.
“Our crews assisted our emergency services partners at the scene but were later stood down.”
Detective Superintendent Oliver Richter said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and loved ones of this young boy at this incredibly difficult time.
“As the warm weather continues, I would urge everyone to remember that open water can present serious dangers. Please only swim in designated areas and take the time to speak with children and young people about staying safe around water.”
It comes as a spate of Brits have drowned over the summer amid a series of heatwaves.
The summer of extreme weather has seen two record-breaking heatwaves, in May and June, that led to more than 2,800 excess deaths, and two more heatwaves in July which have fuelled drought and wildfires.
Another record tumbled on Monday when the temperature reached 33.5C in Wisley in Surrey, marking the 20th day of 2026 when 32C or higher was recorded in the UK, exceeding the previous record of 19 days set in 1995, the Met Office said.
Meanwhile, the Met Office revealed on Monday that England and Wales saw suffered the driest July on record.
Rain is now on the way for parts of the UK, but some of southern England may still not see a drop, forecasters said.
In the latest heat spike, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has amber heat health alerts in place for the East Midlands, East of England, South East and London until Wednesday morning.
There are also yellow heat health alerts for the North West, South West, West Midlands, and Yorkshire and The Humber, as the agency warns the latest high temperatures could put extra pressure on the NHS, with more vulnerable people likely to require medical treatment.