His death is being treated as unexpected but not suspicious

A boy died after getting into water in the Millwall Outer Dock. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

A 14-year-old boy has drowned after entering a no “swimming zone” of the River Thames at an east London dock.

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The London Fire Brigade (LFB) and the Metropolitan Police were alerted just before 7pm on Monday evening to reports of a boy getting into difficulty in the water at the Millwall Outer Dock near East Ferry Road. The forces searched the area and recovered his body at around 10.30pm. He was pronounced dead at the scene after efforts to revive him were unsuccessful. The boy’s next-of-kin have been made aware and are being supported by officers. His death is being treated as unexpected but not suspicious amid ongoing enquiries ahead of a report for the coroner. Read more: Teenage girl awarded one of UK's highest honours for bravery after trying to save drowning boy Read more: 'Cheeky and gorgeous' boy, 13, who drowned in lake after 'paddling with friends' named locally

There are designated swimming zones in the Isle of Dogs. Picture: Alamy

The boy was reportedly part of a larger group who got into the water to cool down amid London’s latest heatwave, the Metro reports. The dock he entered, which has “no swimming zone” warning signs, still has a deck for people to enter the water and is used as a platform for water sports, according to the Standard. There are specific designated areas around the dock on the Isle of Dogs for qualified swimmers only. A London Ambulance Service Spokesperson said: “We were called at 6.52pm yesterday (August 3) to reports of a drowning incident by East Ferry Road, E14. “We sent ambulance crews, paramedics in fast response cars, an incident response officer and an advanced paramedic. “Our crews assisted our emergency services partners at the scene but were later stood down.”

England and Wales saw the driest July on record as the UK continues to experience heatwaves. Picture: Alamy