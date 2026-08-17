A body has been found in the search for a 12-year-boy who drowned in an east London river.

Emergency services responded to reports that a person had entered the river in River Lea near Hackney Marshes, shortly after 6pm on Saturday.

Crews from the London Fire Brigade (LFB), Met Police and the London Ambulance Service rushed to the scene but a discovery by police divers at around midnight.

Police described the incident as "deeply unexpected" and are treating it as "unexpected".

Paying tribute, the Mayor of Hackney, Zoë Garbett said: “All of our thoughts are with the child's family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.

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