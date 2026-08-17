Boy, 12, drowns in east-London river as Mayor pays tribute to search teams
A body was recovered from the water by diving crews just hours after he was reported missing
A body has been found in the search for a 12-year-boy who drowned in an east London river.
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Emergency services responded to reports that a person had entered the river in River Lea near Hackney Marshes, shortly after 6pm on Saturday.
Crews from the London Fire Brigade (LFB), Met Police and the London Ambulance Service rushed to the scene but a discovery by police divers at around midnight.
Police described the incident as "deeply unexpected" and are treating it as "unexpected".
Paying tribute, the Mayor of Hackney, Zoë Garbett said: “All of our thoughts are with the child's family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.
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"This is a devastating loss for our community, and I know many will be feeling a deep sense of shock and sadness.
"The boy's family will need time to grieve this unimaginable loss, so please respect their privacy."
She added: "I want to thank the emergency services for their rapid response and the extensive efforts they made throughout the night.
"As the investigation into this tragic incident continues, please avoid sharing speculation on social media."
A spokesperson for the Met Police said the boy's family are being supported by specialist officers.
Det Insp Azmeen Pinnu, who is leading the investigation, added: "This is a deeply tragic incident and our thoughts are with the boy's family, friends and the wider community.
"This incident is now being investigated on behalf of the coroner, and enquiries remain ongoing to establish the full circumstances of what happened."