Tragedy as boy, 5, dies after being crushed by wall during family day out to crazy golf
A six-year-old girl was also taken to hospital
A five-year-old boy has died in hospital after a wall collapsed on him during a family day out at a golf course in south-east London.
Listen to this article
The London Ambulance Service and Met Police were called to Sidcup Family Golf, Chislehurst, on Sunday evening following reports of a boy trapped under a collapsed wall.
The boy and a six-year-old girl were rushed to hospital after being treated on the scene.
The girl has since been discharged but the boy tragically passed away on Wednesday
Read more: Seven men charged with more than 40 offences in Bristol child exploitation investigation
A Sidcup Family Golf Course spokesperson said: “We are deeply saddened to hear that the child injured on Sunday has tragically passed away.
“Our heartfelt condolences go out to the child’s family and loved ones at this incredibly difficult time.
“We are co-operating fully with the authorities as they continue their investigation and are providing every possible support to those affected by this tragedy.”
The spokesperson previously said: "We are concerned to report that a child was injured at Sidcup Family Golf on Sunday afternoon. Our first priority was ensuring they received immediate medical attention.
"We are cooperating fully with emergency services and investigating what happened."
The adventure golf course will remain closed until further notice.
The Met Police are investigating the incident.