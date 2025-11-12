A five-year-old boy has died in hospital after a wall collapsed on him during a family day out at a golf course in south-east London.

The London Ambulance Service and Met Police were called to Sidcup Family Golf, Chislehurst, on Sunday evening following reports of a boy trapped under a collapsed wall.

The boy and a six-year-old girl were rushed to hospital after being treated on the scene.

The girl has since been discharged but the boy tragically passed away on Wednesday

