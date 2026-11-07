Boy, four, dies after car crash in West Lothian
Police are appealing for witnesses and information following the crash, which happened at 4.30pm on Friday
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A four-year-old boy has died in hospital following a single-vehicle crash in West Lothian on Friday, Police Scotland have announced.
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The crash happened on Drumcross Road, near Bathgate, at around 4.30pm and involved a black Land Rover.
A 28-year-old man who was driving the car was injured in the incident.
The four-year-old boy was taken by ambulance to St John’s Hospital in Livingston, where he died a short time later.
Police have appealed to the public for information and dashcam footage as they investigate the crash.
The road was closed while officers carried out their investigation.
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Sergeant Dave Waddell said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of the boy who died at this extremely difficult time.
“Inquiries are ongoing and I would appeal to anyone who witnessed the crash, or has any information that may assist, to contact us if they have not already done so.
“I’d also ask drivers with dashcams, who were in the area around the time, to review their footage for any images that could assist with our investigation.”
Anyone with information has been asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2468 of Friday November 6.