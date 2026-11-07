A four-year-old boy has died in hospital following a single-vehicle crash in West Lothian on Friday, Police Scotland have announced.

The crash happened on Drumcross Road, near Bathgate, at around 4.30pm and involved a black Land Rover.

A 28-year-old man who was driving the car was injured in the incident.

The four-year-old boy was taken by ambulance to St John’s Hospital in Livingston, where he died a short time later.

Police have appealed to the public for information and dashcam footage as they investigate the crash.

The road was closed while officers carried out their investigation.

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