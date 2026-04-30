'You could feel panic in the air': Boy George left 'in tears' as he posts footage after being caught up in Golders Green attack
The singer has called the Jewish community "an integral part of the fabric of this city"
Boy George has revealed he was left "in tears" after being caught up in the terror attack in Golders Green yesterday.
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The singer said "you could feel the panic in the air" after arriving in the area just as events were unfolding.
Two Jewish men – 34-year-old Shilome Rand and 76-year-old Moshe Ben Baila – were stabbed in north London on Wednesday, in what Counter Terror Policing London has formally declared as a terror attack.
The pair are both said to be in stable condition in hospital.
A 45-year-old man, said by police to be a Somali-born British national, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder at the scene.
Read more: Protesters shut down Golders Green road with cries of ‘Keir Starmer, Jew harmer’ and ‘Shame on Sadiq Khan’
Read more: Government announces extra £25m to protect Jewish communities after Golders Green terror attack
I was in Golders Green yesterday. I arrived just as the police presence was building. My heart goes out to the two Jewish victims and to their loved ones. We need to make our Jewish community know we support them. Even before I knew what had happened I was in tears because you… pic.twitter.com/Xa1kGkQ0p3— Boy George (@BoyGeorge) April 30, 2026
Writing on X, the singer said: "My heart goes out to the two Jewish victims and to their loved ones. We need to make our Jewish community know we support them."
He continued: "These are just regular people getting [on] with their lives. London has always been a great multicultural city.
"Our Jewish community brings us so much. They are an integral part of the fabric of this city."
Mysteriously, the songwriter also added a Spotify link to Amy Winehouse's song, Love Is a Losing Game, to his social media post.
It comes as the Government announced on Thursday morning that it will invest a further £25 million in increased police patrols and protective security to help keep Jewish communities safe following the terror attack.
It brings total funding to £58 million this year, which ministers say is the largest investment ever made to protect Jewish communities.
The funding will be used to increase police presence and patrols in Jewish communities, strengthen security at synagogues, schools and community centres and deploy specialist and plain-clothed officers.
The Government has also announced it will fast-track legislation to give authorities stronger powers to pursue individuals and groups acting on behalf of state-sponsored organisations.
It means anyone operating as a proxy for a state-backed group could be investigated and prosecuted under the National Security Act.