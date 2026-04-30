The singer has called the Jewish community "an integral part of the fabric of this city"

The singer was left "in tears" after walking into the scene yesterday. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Rowe

Boy George has revealed he was left "in tears" after being caught up in the terror attack in Golders Green yesterday.

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I was in Golders Green yesterday. I arrived just as the police presence was building. My heart goes out to the two Jewish victims and to their loved ones. We need to make our Jewish community know we support them. Even before I knew what had happened I was in tears because you… pic.twitter.com/Xa1kGkQ0p3 — Boy George (@BoyGeorge) April 30, 2026

Writing on X, the singer said: "My heart goes out to the two Jewish victims and to their loved ones. We need to make our Jewish community know we support them." He continued: "These are just regular people getting [on] with their lives. London has always been a great multicultural city. "Our Jewish community brings us so much. They are an integral part of the fabric of this city." Mysteriously, the songwriter also added a Spotify link to Amy Winehouse's song, Love Is a Losing Game, to his social media post.

People participate in an 'Anti-Zionism = Terrorism' protest, organised by the pressure group Stop the Hate in Golders Green following the stabbing of two people on Wednesday. Picture: Getty