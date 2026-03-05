A teenage boy has been seriously injured in a stabbing at school.

Nottinghamshire Police said officers were called to Nottingham University Academy of Science and Technology (NUAST) in Dunkirk Road at around 1.30pm on Thursday.

The 15-year-old was taken to Queen’s Medical Centre with serious injuries.

Another 15-year-old boy was arrested at the scene and it is understood the teenagers are known to each other.

The force said there is no evidence to suggest the incident was linked to the national “School Wars” social media posts.

Superintendent Chris Pearson said: “This is obviously an unsettling incident to occur on school grounds, and we are working closely with NUAST.”

Read more: Moment Nottingham killer Valdo Calocane headbutted and punched police officers two years before fatal stabbings

Read more: Man who died after being stabbed during altercation named