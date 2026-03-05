Boy, 15, seriously injured in Nottingham school stabbing
A teenage boy has been seriously injured in a stabbing at school.
Nottinghamshire Police said officers were called to Nottingham University Academy of Science and Technology (NUAST) in Dunkirk Road at around 1.30pm on Thursday.
The 15-year-old was taken to Queen’s Medical Centre with serious injuries.
Another 15-year-old boy was arrested at the scene and it is understood the teenagers are known to each other.
The force said there is no evidence to suggest the incident was linked to the national “School Wars” social media posts.
Superintendent Chris Pearson said: “This is obviously an unsettling incident to occur on school grounds, and we are working closely with NUAST.”
Nottinghamshire Live reported that in an email to parents, headteacher Dave Thompson said: “I am very sorry to inform you there was a serious incident at school today in which a student was stabbed.
“The incident in the school is now over and is being dealt with by police. We will be open tomorrow as normal.“Clearly, this has been a very traumatic event for the whole school community and support will be provided for any staff or pupils affected.
“Our thoughts and best wishes are with our students and their families at this incredibly difficult time.”
NUAST is a specialist science, technology, engineering and mathematics (Stem) academy for students aged 11–19.