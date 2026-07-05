A three-year-old boy who was seriously injured in a crocodile enclosure at a British zoo in June has undergone five surgeries - with more expected - according to family.

"We could never thank you enough for the support you have given our family in this horrible time."

"We are extremely grateful for everyone's generosity," they said.

A fundraising page set up to support the boy's recovery has now raised over £25,000, and will help provide the family with financial help whilst they support him in hospital.

The boy's parents said they have been "living at the hospital" since their son was attacked by the reptile at Johnsons of Old Hurst in Cambridgeshire, and expect a lengthy rehabilitation process ahead.

The couple explained that they had been living at the hospital for over two weeks whilst their son underwent five surgeries, with a minimum further two scheduled in the coming weeks.

They described the period since the incident as "a very uncertain and unsettling time", and added that although their son's rehabilitation journey is "uncertain" at the moment, they "do know that it won't be a short process".

Earlier this week, the boy's family thanked staff at the zoo who rescued their son, after the zoo's co-owner, Tracey Johnson, reportedly jumped into the enclosure to save their child.

In a social media post, Johnsons of Old Hurst said they had been "alerted to reports that a child had allegedly been thrown into one of our crocodile enclosures" on 18 June, and praised the quick response times of the emergency services and those who helped.

The Tropical House where the crocodiles are kept was closed following the incident, but reopened last week.

A 30-year-old man from Norfolk was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, but was later bailed with officers saying he was "assessed as not being fit for interview".

Meanwhile, an investigation has been launched after the medical records of the boy were accessed by around 40 members of hospital staff.