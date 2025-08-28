Fletcher Merkel, 8, has been named as one of the victims in the Minnesota school shooting. Picture: Handout

By Jacob Paul

An eight-year-old victim killed in the Minneapolis school shooting has been named as Fletcher Merkel.

Fletcher was one of two children killed during the mass shooting at Annunciation Catholic School. Robin Westman, 23, injured 18 others after opening fire with an assault rifle on the church on Wednesday morning. The victims included children aged between six and 15, as well as three adults in their 80s. Fletcher's father Jessie Merkel blamed the "coward" mass shooter Westman for why the boy's family can't "hold him, talk to him, play with him, and watch him grow into the wonderful young man he was on the path to becoming". "Fletcher loved his family, friends, fishing, cooking, and any sports that he was allowed to play. Read more: Minneapolis school shooter was ‘obsessed with killing children’ and ‘wanted them to suffer’, police say as fresh details emerge Read more: Minneapolis mayor calls for federal ban on assault weapons after school shooter killed two children as they prayed

Parents await news of their children's status after shooting at Annunciation Church. Picture: Getty

"While the hole in our hearts and lives will never be filled, I hope that in time, our family can find healing," he told NBC News. The grieving father added that he prayed the family of the other victim, a 10-year-old who has not been named - would also find peace. "I've heard many stories accounting the swift and heroic actions of children and adults alike from inside the church," he added. "Without these people and their selfless actions, this could have been a tragedy of many magnitudes more. For these people, I am thankful." It comes as fresh details about the killer emerged.

Police said on Thursday that "more than anything, the shooter wanted to kill children". "I won't dignify the attacker's words by repeating them, they are horrific and vile. But in short, the attacker wanted to watch children suffer," Minnesota's Acting Attorney General Joseph Thompson told a press conference. Police chief Brian O'Hara said three shotgun shells were recovered at the scene, along with 116 rifle rounds and one handgun round that appeared to have malfunctioned as the killer attempted to use it before it became stuck in the chamber. An officer ran into the church during the shooting, it has emerged, and a parishioner showed him where the shots were coming from. "The parishioner later told me that it was the first time that he, the children and others there had any sense that they might be safe and survive," Mr O'Hara added.

Robin Westman has been identified as the killer. Picture: Youtube