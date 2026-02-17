Alfie said that he was "excited" and scared to be the first to have the procedure, but almost a year on he is now "running around as normal" and enjoys playing basketball

Surgeons at Alder Hey have pioneered the new technique. Picture: PA

By Alice Padgett

A nine-year-old boy has become the first person in the UK to have pioneering surgery to make him taller.

Alfie Phillips has fibular hemimelia, which affects fewer than one in 40,000 births and caused his right leg to not develop properly, leaving it more than an inch shorter than his left. Experts implanted a lengthening nail on the surface of Alfie's right thigh bone, which was slowly pulled apart over time using magnets to help him gain 3cm. Prior to seeing specialists at Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool, his only option for treatment was to have an external frame fixed to his bone with pins or wires, which carries a risk of pain, infection and scarring. Alfie, from Northampton, said that he was "excited" and scared to be the first to have the procedure, but almost a year on he is now "running around as normal" and enjoys playing basketball. Read More: Parents warned children face exclusion over missed measles vaccines as 60 cases suspected in north London outbreak Read More: ‘Fast spreading’ measles outbreak in schools leaving children hospitalised

The procedure was a UK first, they added 3cm to his leg. Picture: PA

Alder Hey has since performed the technique on three other children with fibular hemimelia. Lengthening nails have been fitted inside the bone of adults, but the procedure was not an option for younger children because of the risk of damaging the growth plates. Nick Peterson, a consultant orthopaedic surgeon at Alder Hey, said: "We know that being able to lengthen internally is less painful and a better experience overall. "But before this technique, it wasn't available for children." The new method, developed in the US, involved placing a lengthening nail - known as a motorised telescopic nail - on the surface of Alfie's femur, the long bone in the thigh. The bone is surgically cut, with a rod placed down the middle to keep it straight.

Alfie Phillips riding his bike after the procedure. Picture: PA

To make the limb longer, a magnetic device was placed on Alfie's leg three times a day for a month. This process helped the nail slowly pull the two bone ends apart - by around 1mm each day - while the body naturally filled the gap with new bone tissue. Before being referred to Alder Hey in 2024, Alfie's only option to make his leg longer was to have an external fixator fitted. Mr Peterson said these can be "difficult to live with", with problems such as infections at the pin sites and pain, and complications like knee stiffness and scarring. The operation to install the nail was performed on Alfie in March 2025 and he spent less than a week in hospital. His mother, Laura Ducker, 34, said: "By the next morning, he was up walking around with his zimmer frame to the toilet. "We were told that with the external fixator, he would never have been comfortable enough to do.

Alfie Phillips at his home near Northampton. Picture: PA