The Met Office confirmed Tuesday was the UK's hottest recorded May day in history, with temperatures reaching 35C in Heathrow and Kew Gardens

By Alice Padgett

A search is underway for a boy who went missing after getting into difficulty swimming in a Lancashire river.

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The boy was last seen with friends entering the River Ribble in Ribchester, Lancashire. Emergency services were called to concerns for the boy's welfare shortly after 2pm. Lancashire Police said: "Emergency services are at the scene and searches are ongoing." One resident said the river was a "hotspot" for children swimming during the heatwave. Local resident Ann-Marie Ruddock said: "Locals are well aware of the dangers of the river and they tend to keep away from it. "It's nightmare scenario. I'm just hoping they find him." Read More: Five dead including four teenagers as health authorities issue heat warning on UK's hottest May day Read More: Thunderstorm warning issued for England with chance of power cuts as heatwave comes to abrupt end

Ribchester Bridge over River Ribble, Ribchester, Lancashire. Picture: Alamy

Valerie Hodgson, who also lives nearby, said: "For the parents it must be dreadfully worrying. "When you have had children you try to protect them but on a nice day like today you can't be there all the time can you?" this comes as four teenagers have died at separate beauty spots over the Bank Holiday weekend. Three boys and a 15-year-old girl lost their lives in Lincolnshire, West and South Yorkshire, as well as Warwickshire over the weekend. A 13-year-old boy died in hospital after being pulled from the water at a popular swimming spot in Halifax at around 3.20pm on Monday. Then hours later, the body of the girl was recovered from a lake at a country park in Warwickshire.

Declan Sawyer, 15, drowned over the Bank Holiday in Swanholme Lakes near Lincoln. Picture: Handout

South Yorkshire Police also responded to reports that a teenager had gone into the lake at Rother Valley County Park in Rotherham. His body was recovered in the early hours of Tuesday. Emergency services recovered his body in the early hours of this morning. It came a day after 15-year-old Declan Sawyer drowned at Swanholme Lakes in Lincoln at around 2.30pm on Sunday.