Boy, 11, still missing after entering South Yorkshire river named and pictured as search continues
Police have named the 11-year-old boy who was last seen entering open water in South Yorkshire on Saturday as Mackenzie Swift.
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Police said Mackenzie entered the River Don in Mexborough on Saturday but was not seen getting out.
A major search operation was launched after South Yorkshire Police were called to Ferry Boat Lane at around 8pm that day.
South Yorkshire Police said in an update on Monday: "Officers have sadly had the heartbreaking conversation with Mackenzie's family that if he had not exited the river on Saturday, he could not have survived in the water for this length of time.
"Sadly none of our enquiries so far have found any indication that he got out of the water."
Doncaster Response Team Inspector Neil Pryce said over the weekend: "We know, from witnesses and items left on the riverbank, where the boy entered the water.
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"Utilising specialist knowledge and skills, a coordinated multi-agency operation is under way and we are doing everything we can to find this young man.
"We are invaluably assisted by an underwater search team, supported from above by the police helicopter and drones.
"This is a tragic incident and we understand that members of the public want to do all they can to help but we must ask that, for everyone's safety, only those who are involved in our operation enter the River Don."
The National Police Air Service, South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and the Yorkshire Ambulance Service are have also been involved in search efforts.
It comes as multiple people across the UK have died as the hot weather attracted many people to open-water swimming - with deaths across the country now standing at 17.
A 19-year-old man who was recovered from Balderton Lake in Nottinghamshire became the 14th person confirmed to have died amid the heatwave.
The death of 15-year-old Chiedza Nyanjowa was also announced on Sunday as tributes poured in for the 'kind spirited' teen.
Authorities have warned that while during periods of hot weather people want to keep cool, open waters are exceptionally dangerous as there is no way of telling what's beneath the surface.