Police have named the 11-year-old boy who was last seen entering open water in South Yorkshire on Saturday as Mackenzie Swift.

Police said Mackenzie entered the River Don in Mexborough on Saturday but was not seen getting out.

A major search operation was launched after South Yorkshire Police were called to Ferry Boat Lane at around 8pm that day.

South Yorkshire Police said in an update on Monday: "Officers have sadly had the heartbreaking conversation with Mackenzie's family that if he had not exited the river on Saturday, he could not have survived in the water for this length of time.

"Sadly none of our enquiries so far have found any indication that he got out of the water."

Doncaster Response Team Inspector Neil Pryce said over the weekend: "We know, from witnesses and items left on the riverbank, where the boy entered the water.

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