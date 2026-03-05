Jack’s heartbroken mum Elizabeth had initially raised concerns about the procedure. Picture: PA

By StephenRigley

The case of a boy who died less than two months after a now-suspended surgeon operated on him has been referred to a coroner, as a review found "evidence that fatal physical harm was caused".

Nine-year-old Jack Moate was operated on by Kuldeep Stohr, an orthopaedic consultant who specialises in children, at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge on September 28 2015. Jack, who had many complex medical needs and limited mobility, spent almost eight hours in surgery for the operation on his hips.

Jack suffered ‘significant blood loss’ during the operation. Picture: PA

Read More: Girl, 12, ‘left in awful pain’ from 'substandard operation' as children's surgeon suspended Read More: Hospital bosses 'missed' 32 chances to take action against NHS doctor accused of botching children’s surgeries He died on November 21 2015, with his mother saying he was "in agony" and his care has since been reviewed as part of a wider exercise. A letter from Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (CUH) to Jack's mother Elizabeth Moate, says that an independent clinical expert who reviewed Jack's care found "there was evidence that fatal physical harm was caused". The letter, dated February 2 of this year, states that: "In the NHS, fatal harm means at the time of reporting, the patient, in this case Jack, has died and the incident may have contributed to the death." It continued that "we have reported Jack's case to the coroner", who would be in contact with Ms Moate "to discuss next steps". The expert also found that "the care provided was not in line with the standards we expect". Dr Sue Broster, chief medical officer at CUH, said in a statement: "On behalf of the trust, I offer my unreserved apologies for the failings in Jack's care." Jack's case was reviewed as part of a wider external clinical review commissioned by the trust last year into the practice of Ms Stohr amid concerns about care that was "below the expected standard". The trust said last March that the care of "almost 700 patients who have undergone planned surgical procedures" would be reviewed. Concerns were raised as early as 2015 and were the subject of an external clinical review in 2016. A separate independent review, which reported back last year, highlighted how the 2016 review raised concerns about Ms Stohr's surgical technique and judgment but it was "misunderstood" and opportunities to act on the findings were "missed". Jack's mother, who lives in Cambridgeshire, said her son had epilepsy and was largely wheelchair bound, although he could sit independently and unaided on the floor without any back support, and was able to stand in a standing frame and use a walking machine. He had regular physiotherapy, which sometimes caused pain, but he mainly coped well with his many life-limiting conditions, and was able to understand commands and communicate using facial expressions and noises. Ms Moate said she was concerned about him undergoing surgery due to his complex conditions and as he was highly susceptible to infections.

Surgeon Kuldeep Stohr had worked at Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge, since 2012. Picture: Orthopaedic Academy