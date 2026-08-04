An urgent search has been launched for a 13-year-old boy who got into difficulty while swimming off the east Yorkshire coast.

The teenager was in the sea near Hornsea on Tuesday evening before getting into trouble in the water.

HM Coastguard, Yorkshire Ambulance Service, Humberside Fire and Rescue and Humberside Police are all responding as they try to find the boy.

Chief Superintendent Phil Booker, of Humberside Police, said: "After receiving the report, officers were immediately deployed alongside other emergency services and upon attending, it was discovered that a 13-year-old boy had reportedly got into difficulty whilst swimming in the water.

"Our priority now is to find the boy, and members of the public can expect to see specialist Police Search Advisors (POLSA), along with our Marine Unit and drone pilots, who have also been deployed to conduct an extensive search and rescue operation to locate him.

"We would urge people to please avoid the area where possible to allow emergency services to work efficiently and safely, and refrain from speculating on the circumstances of the incident.

"Our enquiries continue to ascertain the full circumstances around the report, and we would ask anyone with any information that may assist us, to please speak to the officers in Hornsea, or contact us via our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 415 of 4 August."

The case is the latest instance of difficulty in bodies of water during the record spell of hot weather.

Several people have lost their lives while swimming in the sea, lakes and rivers during the summer to cool off.

The search for the teenager comes amid Britain's latest heatwave, with temperatures rising above 30C in parts of the country earlier this week.

The heat is showing no signs of abating in England - despite areas in Wales getting welcome rain on Monday and Tuesday.

Met Office monthly temperature records for the UK were broken in both May and June this year, with 31.5C recorded at Kew Gardens on May 26, and 38C recorded at Lingwood in Norfolk on June 26.

Provisional Met Office figures also suggest that July was the driest on record, streatching back at least 190 years.