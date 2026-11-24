As children screamed, the defendant allegedly watched the panic he had created and said: “You wanna die fam. Come here!"

Detective Chief Superintendent Luke Williams speaking to members of the media at Kingsbury High School, north west London, after two boys, aged 12 and 13, were stabbed in February. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

By Georgia Rowe

A 13-year-old boy walked into a school with a knife and insect spray and stabbed two children in the neck while shouting “Allahu Akbar”, a court has heard.

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The attack was launched in front of “terrified” children at Kingsbury High School in Brent, north-west London, on February 10, the Old Bailey was told. The defendant, who had been excluded from school, allegedly targeted one boy in a classroom before stabbing a second boy in the playground. The incident was captured on video taken on the defendant’s mobile phone which was fixed facing outwards to record events, jurors were told. Opening his trial on Tuesday, prosecutor Alison Morgan KC said: “Miraculously, notwithstanding that both children had been stabbed in the neck by the defendant, they both lived.” Read more: Baby P’s evil mother set to move to open prison after Parole Board refused to release her from jail Read more: Inmate given second whole-life term for murdering Soham monster Ian Huntley in attack behind bars

Police at the scene at Kingsbury High School, north west London, where two boys, aged 12 and 13, have been stabbed and officers are searching for a teenage suspect, the Metropolitan Police said. Picture date: Tuesday February 10, 2026. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

Ms Morgan told jurors that the prosecution case is that the defendant attempted to murder the two boys “as an act of terrorism”. She described how the defendant was armed with a knife and insect repellant spray as he walked through school corridors. He stopped at a classroom where a lesson was taking place and repeatedly knocked on the door, jurors heard. When a child answered, the defendant sprayed that child in the face with the insect spray and entered the room, the court was told. He was allegedly looking for a boy he knew and demanded: “Where you at fam?” Ms Morgan said: “He found (the boy) and stood behind him, grabbing at him and then stabbing him repeatedly.” The boy was stabbed in the head, neck and once in the shoulder area, the court was told. The defendant then swore and twice exclaimed “Allahu Akbar” (“God is the Greatest”), the court was told. As children screamed, the defendant allegedly watched the panic he had created and said: “You wanna die fam. Come here!" He shouted “Allahu Akbar” again and moved towards the terrified children, who raced to get away from him, Ms Morgan said.

Police officers at the entrance to Kingsbury High School. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

She went on: “Still armed with the knife, he left the classroom, went along the corridor and down the stairs. “At the bottom of the stairs, he could see out into a playground area where other children were playing at break time. “He went through the open door and approached a child he did not even know. “He grabbed the child to the neck with his left arm, turned the child’s head to expose his neck and then he stabbed the child in the neck, before walking back into the school building." As he fled the scene on foot, he was recorded on his phone camera saying he wanted to be a “martyr”. In footage played in court, he said: “May Allah accept me as a soldier. I will die for Allah. I will kill for Allah. Allahu Akbar.” “I wanna kill women. I wanna kill children. I wanna kill. I must kill. I wanna be a real soldier of Allah. Pray now I die and go to Jannah (paradise)…..I’m not a kid anymore, I’m a soldier.” The defendant was described in court as an “angry child”. He was not a pupil at the school at the time of the incident, having been excluded because of his “poor behaviour”, jurors were told. Ms Morgan told jurors: “The prosecution’s case is that by February 2026, the defendant was an angry young man who was choosing to align himself with an extremist ideology.”

The trial continues at the Old Bailey. Picture: JOHN BRACEGIRDLE/Alamy