Boy, 13, stabbed two pupils in neck at London school 'while shouting Allahu Akbar' in 'act of terrorism', court hears
As children screamed, the defendant allegedly watched the panic he had created and said: “You wanna die fam. Come here!"
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A 13-year-old boy walked into a school with a knife and insect spray and stabbed two children in the neck while shouting “Allahu Akbar”, a court has heard.
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The attack was launched in front of “terrified” children at Kingsbury High School in Brent, north-west London, on February 10, the Old Bailey was told.
The defendant, who had been excluded from school, allegedly targeted one boy in a classroom before stabbing a second boy in the playground.
The incident was captured on video taken on the defendant’s mobile phone which was fixed facing outwards to record events, jurors were told.
Opening his trial on Tuesday, prosecutor Alison Morgan KC said: “Miraculously, notwithstanding that both children had been stabbed in the neck by the defendant, they both lived.”
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Ms Morgan told jurors that the prosecution case is that the defendant attempted to murder the two boys “as an act of terrorism”.
She described how the defendant was armed with a knife and insect repellant spray as he walked through school corridors.
He stopped at a classroom where a lesson was taking place and repeatedly knocked on the door, jurors heard.
When a child answered, the defendant sprayed that child in the face with the insect spray and entered the room, the court was told.
He was allegedly looking for a boy he knew and demanded: “Where you at fam?”
Ms Morgan said: “He found (the boy) and stood behind him, grabbing at him and then stabbing him repeatedly.”
The boy was stabbed in the head, neck and once in the shoulder area, the court was told.
The defendant then swore and twice exclaimed “Allahu Akbar” (“God is the Greatest”), the court was told.
As children screamed, the defendant allegedly watched the panic he had created and said: “You wanna die fam. Come here!"
He shouted “Allahu Akbar” again and moved towards the terrified children, who raced to get away from him, Ms Morgan said.
She went on: “Still armed with the knife, he left the classroom, went along the corridor and down the stairs.
“At the bottom of the stairs, he could see out into a playground area where other children were playing at break time.
“He went through the open door and approached a child he did not even know.
“He grabbed the child to the neck with his left arm, turned the child’s head to expose his neck and then he stabbed the child in the neck, before walking back into the school building."
As he fled the scene on foot, he was recorded on his phone camera saying he wanted to be a “martyr”.
In footage played in court, he said: “May Allah accept me as a soldier. I will die for Allah. I will kill for Allah. Allahu Akbar.”
“I wanna kill women. I wanna kill children. I wanna kill. I must kill. I wanna be a real soldier of Allah. Pray now I die and go to Jannah (paradise)…..I’m not a kid anymore, I’m a soldier.”
The defendant was described in court as an “angry child”.
He was not a pupil at the school at the time of the incident, having been excluded because of his “poor behaviour”, jurors were told.
Ms Morgan told jurors: “The prosecution’s case is that by February 2026, the defendant was an angry young man who was choosing to align himself with an extremist ideology.”
On September 10 last year, five months before the attack, the defendant was involved in an “unprovoked” incident with another pupil in which he shouted the words “Afghanistan forever”, jurors heard.
Afterwards, he allegedly told a teacher about a trip to Afghanistan, saying he spent time with the Taliban, which he claimed had been portrayed unfairly and the members he knew were “not bad”.
He showed a picture of a young person holding a gun in the air, which he said was of him on holiday, jurors heard.
Ms Morgan said the defendant deleted a number of applications from his phone after the attack but some fragments had been recovered.
Among them was an image of a so-called Islamic State flag created on his phone on December 11 2025, jurors heard.
Jurors were told that much of what was known about the school attack came from the video from the defendant’s mobile phone.
Ms Morgan said: “The prosecution invites you to conclude that he recorded this video in order to show others that he had committed a terrorist attack in the name of Allah.”
Jurors were shown CCTV images of the defendant, wearing a school blazer, making his way towards the classroom where the first alleged attack took place.
The defendant, sitting in the well of the court, wept as footage from his mobile phone was played of the first victim being stabbed and other children screaming in response.
The youth, who is now aged 14 and cannot be named for legal reasons, has denied two charges of attempted murder.
The Old Bailey trial continues.