The 14-year-old girl sustained cuts to her neck, hands and face, and bruising to her back

By Georgia Rowe

An "obsessed" boy who stabbed a schoolgirl multiple times after she rejected him for a date has been handed a three-year restraining order.

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The 14-year-old boy had briefly dated the girl, also 14, before she ended the relationship. He then carried out what was described in court as a “horrifying” attack at a shop in Cirencester, Gloucestershire, in March. The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to wounding with intent, inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent, and possessing a bladed article in a public place. He was also handed a one-year referral order at Gloucester Crown Court. In a victim impact statement read to the court, the girl said: “I’ve been having nightmares since. I relive the incident, but in these dreams it happens in different places. Read more: Doctor charged in UK over Rwanda genocide 'supervised violence that killed six' during 1994 massacre, court hears Read more: Father pleads guilty to causing the death of his son, two, who fell from a hotel window in Cyprus

The 14-year-old girl sustained cuts to her neck, hands and face, and bruising to her back. . Picture: Gloucestershire Constabulary

"I sleep in the dark but when I wake, I constantly feel like there is a presence in the room. I can't stop thinking about it. The court heard the boy, from Wiltshire, had waited in a car park before following the girl into a shop on 15 March. While she waited at the counter, he struck her "multiple times" with a 6 inch kitchen knife, in an attack captured on the CCTV. The shopkeeper, who was in the store at the time, attempted to grab the boy and pull him away but was struck in the back with the knife. The girl continued: "I'm scared and nervous anywhere that I go. Even if someone puts their hand up next to me I flinch as I don't know what they are about to do to me."

Gloucester Crown Court. Picture: Alamy