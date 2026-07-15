Counter Terrorism Policing London said it is seeing an increasing number of children and young people in their casework

Female police officer patrolling a street in Manchester, Uk. Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Rowe

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with an offence linked to “extreme right-wing terrorism” after police discovered an alleged plan to target two London mosques.

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The child was initially arrested at an address on suspicion of criminal damage to a vehicle, but officers searching the location found “a number of documents of concern”, the Metropolitan Police said. He is accused of planning to target the two places of worship in Sutton, south London, which are both being supported by specialist officers. The boy, who was arrested in the south London area, has been charged with preparation of terrorist acts on or before July 9, as well as racially aggravated damage to property by allegedly damaging a car window on or before June 20, the force said. Police have also contacted the victim linked to the damaged vehicle which was in Sutton too. Read more: Police hunt 'group of knife-wielding teenagers' after pet duck 'is held down and plucked' in owner's back garden Read more: Mother who murdered 5-year-old Logan Mwangi hires ex-cop to challenge conviction

The boy is accused of planning to target the two places of worship in Sutton, south London. Picture: Alamy

Detective Chief Superintendent Nick Blackburn, in charge of local policing for the south London area, said: “These charges come just days after 12 people were arrested for a suspected threat to an Islamic festival in Suffolk and a man was arrested for an alleged assault outside a mosque in Leyton.” He added: “We should not underestimate the cumulative impact of incidents of this nature on the Muslim community.” Commander Helen Flanagan, head of Counter Terrorism Policing (CTP) London, said they are seeing an increasing number of children and young people in their casework. In a statement issued by the Met, she said: “This is a very serious terrorism charge against a young boy and likely to be highly concerning to the public and the local community. “We know this will be particularly concerning to the Muslim community and we are working closely with the venues affected to ensure they are kept updated and to provide advice, support and reassurance, and this will continue.”

The Met has been working closely with CTP London on the probe and has increased patrols in affected areas. Picture: Alamy