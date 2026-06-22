A three-year-old boy who was seriously injured after being thrown into a crocodile enclosure at a Cambridgeshire zoo is no longer in a critical condition.

The boy was attacked by at least one crocodile, the BBC understands, following the incident at Johnsons of Old hurst near Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire, on Thursday.

Cambridgeshire Police has arrested and bailed a 30-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder.

A spokesperson for the force said: "The boy is no longer critical and is in a stable condition in hospital."

The boy, who was not known to the man, was pulled out by staff and received medical treatment at the scene before being taken to hospital.

It is understood that he was attacked by at least one crocodile after he was allegedly thrown into the enclosure.

It was reported that the wife of the zoo's owner, Tracey Johnson, jumped in to save the child and ine witness said they saw staff in tears afterwards.

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