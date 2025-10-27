The family of a young French boy who was thrown from the 10th floor of the Tate Modern building says that after six "courageous" years, he is beginning to run, cycle, jump and swim.

His attacker, autistic teenager Jonty Bravery, is serving a minimum 15-year jail term for his attempt to murder the boy.

The child, who was six at the time of the attack in 2019, survived the 30m fall but suffered life-changing injuries, including a bleed on the brain and broken bones.

The boy, who spent months in intensive care, has continued to gain cognitive endurance and is now making surprising progress in his recovery.

His family said although his memory skills were still very limited, they were functional and improving, so he was "acquiring a general knowledge at his own pace, which increasingly allows him to be included with other children".

A GoFundMe page set up by a British supporter of the family said the boy and his father had been working towards a tricycle ride to the sea "a few kilometres" from their house.

The family gave an update on his recovery: "He can't do it like other children his age, of course, but we can no longer describe what he does in any other way than by saying it's running, jumping, and swimming.

"It's different - only over a few metres or a very small height - but it's an incredible achievement.

In early 2026, he will need another operation where he will be "immobilised" for nearly two months.

“The surgeon is relying on all the progress he has made so far to reassure him of the future benefits and how much he will be able to do even better afterward,” the family said.

They said their “preteen” son’s memory is still limited but improving as he gains “cognitive endurance”.

This summer he enjoyed a holiday in the mountains with other children who did not speak French.

“Our son was able to work on his English and play French teacher a little,” his parents said.

They said psychomotor therapy is helping him with tension in the left side of his body, which was causing him pain.

They said that he also needs 10 separate rehabilitation sessions each week and that they are trying to find a new school that will allow him to balance all of his therapy requirements and a full curriculum.

They added that this “means that we will have to move again soon so that our son maintains his chances of progress”.

A fundraising page created after the attack, with more than 14,000 donations, has so far raised more than £477,000.