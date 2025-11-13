A new offence of sexual communication with a child was introduced in England and Wales in April 2017, to tackle groomers who target under-16s through mobile phones and social media.

A four-year-old boy was among the victims of online grooming. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

A four-year-old boy was among the victims of online grooming, according to data which showed such offences have reached a record high.

The NSPCC said the data it had obtained from police forces showing an almost doubling of online grooming crimes in the past eight years was “deeply alarming”. A new offence of sexual communication with a child was introduced in England and Wales in April 2017, to tackle groomers who target under-16s through mobile phones and social media. The offence has been recorded in Northern Ireland since 2015 while a similar offence was introduced in Scotland in 2010.Data obtained by the NSPCC from police forces across the UK showed 7,263 online grooming offences were recorded in the year to March – almost double the 3,728 recorded in the year to March 2018. The NSPCC, which sent freedom of information requests, said it received data from all forces except Lincolnshire. Read more: 'Devious and manipulative’ NHS executive jailed for 28 years after grooming and abusing girls on Snapchat Read more: Grooming gang investigations dropped due to 'human error,' review suggests

Data obtained by the NSPCC from police forces across the UK showed 7,263 online grooming offences were recorded in the year to March. Picture: Getty

In 2,111 of the recorded offences in the past year a tech platform was identified. Around 40% of those offences took place on messaging app Snapchat while 9% happened on WhatsApp and 9% on Facebook and Instagram, the NSPCC said. While girls made up 80% of victims in cases where the gender was known in the past year, the youngest victim in that period was a four-year-old boy, the charity said. The NSPCC said it was not informed of the means of communication which had been used to groom the boy, and declined to say which police force recorded this crime amid concerns the child might be identified. The charity noted that each offence recorded by police could involve more than one victim and multiple methods of communication. It also cautioned that the true number of grooming offences being committed is likely to be “much higher, due to abuse happening in private spaces where harms can be harder to detect”. Asked about the possible reason for the high proportion of offences happening on Snapchat, the charity’s associate head of child safety online said almost three-quarters of British children use the platform and pointed out the ease with which users can add each other. Raising the issue of being able easily to send direct messages, Matthew Sowemimo said: “There’s a ‘quick add’ that allows adults to really reach out to a very large number of child users.” The NSPCC said it had done new research which identifies cycles of behaviours among perpetrators, including creating multiple different profiles and manipulating young users to engage with them across different platforms. They called on tech firms to analyse the metadata they have access to, to spot suspicious patterns of behaviour. The charity said this would not involve reading private messages, but could flag where adults repeatedly contact large numbers of children or create fake profiles – strong indicators of grooming.