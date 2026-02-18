A man who 'left his girlfriend to die' meters from the peak of Austria's highest mountain is set to go on trial this week accused of gross negligent manslaughter.

Chilling webcam footage emerged in December showing the experienced climber allegedly abandoning his girlfriend at the top of Austria’s biggest mountain.

A year on from the tragic mountaintop incident, Thomas Plamberger, 36, is set to stand trial, with Thursday's court case set to see the climber face gross negligent manslaughter charges.

If found guilty, the climber could face up to three years in prison.

Plamberger and Kerstin Gurtner were just 50m from the summit of the Grossglockner's 12,460ft peak when she began feeling unwell and noticeably disorientated.

The 33-year-old later froze to death meters from the summit, after Mr Plamberger decided to leave her at 2am on Sunday, 19 January 2025.

He returned to the mountain six and a half hours later to find her dead after descending the summit in order to find help, according to the public prosecutor.

