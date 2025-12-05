A man who allegedly left his girlfriend to freeze to death on Austria's highest peak has been charged with manslaughter.

The 33-year-old novice climber died after being left "unprotected, exhausted, and hypothermic" atop the 12,460ft Grossglockner on a brisk January night.

Prosecutors argue the boyfriend, an experienced mountaineer from Salzburg, abandoned her for six-and-a-half hours in vicious cold while seeking help.

One said: “Since the defendant, unlike his girlfriend, was already very experienced with alpine high-altitude tours and had planned the tour, he was to be considered the responsible guide of the tour.”

Read More: Post Office Horizon scandal could see manslaughter charges brought as probe identifies eight new suspects

Read More: Man, 18, charged with manslaughter after woman falls from block of flats