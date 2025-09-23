Ryan Bane claimed 'holes' in an investigation into his missing girlfriend has 'fuelled speculation' about him

Ryan Bane, left, has broken his silence four years after his girlfriend Sarm Heslop, right, went missing from his yacht. Picture: Supplied/Find Sarm

By Jacob Paul

The boyfriend of a missing British yachtswoman has spoken out for the first time since she vanished four years ago, denying "false" suggestions of guilt.

Ryan Bane, 49, has penned an open letter claiming he has been placed under a “false sense of suspicion” ever since his partner Sarm Heslop, 41, went missing from his yacht in the US Virgin Islands in 2021. In his first direct public remarks since her disappearance, he defended his decisions to hire a lawyer, turn down questioning, and prevent police from forensically searching his yacht Siren Song. “The truth is simple: I wanted to protect myself and followed my attorney’s legal advice to safeguard my rights,” he wrote. “My decision was framed as suspicious rather than prudent,” he added. Ms Heslop, a former flight attendant, was known to have gone for dinner in St John with Mr Bane on 7 March, before he reported her missing to police at 2.30am the following day. Read more: 'Help me find my daughter': Mother's plea to Foreign Secretary three years on from Brit Sarm Heslop’s disappearance Read more: Murder arrest after death in case of missing 17-year-old girl

Sarm Heslop went missing in 2021. Picture: Supplied

Critics say his actions in the crucial hours following her disappearance are suspicious, with some speculating that he could have done something sinister. His statement comes as a recent documentary aired CCTV footage showing the couple walking together just six hours before the 41-year-old disappeared - the last sighting of Ms Heslop alive. It shows the pair making their way along the dockside in St John before boarding a dinghy and making their way back to Siren Song. “The CCTV shows Sarm and me as a loving, caring couple on the night she disappeared. We are seen hand-in-hand, affectionate and relaxed,” Mr Bane wrote. He added that the film also confirmed his earlier accounts of what she wore that day. Mr Bane’s lawyer has suggested that she could have hit her head and fallen overboard, or drowned while swimming. He accused those who have speculated about his guilt, including investigative journalists, of having ignored “crucial facts, presented misleading narratives and ignored court records that directly contradict the storyline advanced in the media”. He also hit out at claims he was not involved in search efforts, arguing: “That is not true... no one observed signs of a fight, no evidence of an argument, and nothing on my person - such as scratches or marks - that would suggest a struggle.”

Sarm Heslop was last seen off the island of St John. Picture: Supplied