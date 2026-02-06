Boyfriend of waitress killed in Swiss ski resort fire shares tragic details of hour spent trying to revive her with bar owner
Jean-Marc G spent an hour trying to revive his girlfriend Cyane Panine, who was killed in the blaze that tore through Le Constellation as revellers welcomed in the new year.
The boyfriend of a waitress accused of starting a Swiss ski resort bar fire on New Year’s Eve has revealed the truth about her relationship with the owners - and the hour he spent battling to save her life.
Cyane Panine was among the victims of the blaze that tore through Le Constellation as revellers welcomed in the new year at the ski resort of Crans Montana. At least 41 died and 116 were injured in the tragedy.
Prior to the blaze, she had been filmed holding two champagne bottles containing sparklers while sitting atop a colleague's shoulders.
At a hearing into the fire, her boyfriend, Jean-Marc G, revealed the truth behind Ms Panine's relationship with the owners of the nightclub - Jacques and Jessica Moretti.
The pair are currently facing a slew of charges, including manslaughter by negligence, bodily harm by negligence and arson by negligence.
While Jean-Marc was not officially employed at the bar, he carried out jobs at the site including repairs, and managed one of the Moretti family's restaurants.
Jean-Marc said when the fire broke out Mr Moretti, 49, "shouted to him" that he had found Panine lying unconscious and was trying to perform CPR to revive her.
The pair spent the following hour attempting to save her life together, as he himself gave mouth-to-mouth resuscitation, he told the hearing.
Jessica Moretti, 40, later brought over a doctor to try and help.
A witness at the hearing said the testimony was a "very emotional moment", according to BFMTV.
He said Ms Panine nicknamed Jessica Moretti 'Aunt Jessica', and argued the Morettis were very upset at not being able to attend the young woman’s funeral.
It comes following claims from Ms Panine’s parents that the young waitress was mistreated by the bar’s French owners, left “mentally and physically” exhausted by her work.
The family has not yet commented on Jean-Marc's claims, who had been seeing Panine for a month prior to her death.
According to lawyer Sophie Haenni, Ms Panine was working at both the bar and the couple’s high-end restaurant, often on the same day.
She said: “Her shift began during the day at the Senso restaurant and then continued until the early hours of the morning at the Le Constellation bar.”
Before the blaze, Ms Panine had contacted the workers' protection service over her employment conditions, the lawyer added.
The young waitress was not even supposed to be serving champagne on New Year’s Eve, Ms Haenni claims, but was forced to carry the bottles at the request of the bar’s owners.
The Morettis face criminal investigation for manslaughter by negligence after the fire, and face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.
Footage from the night showed a young woman sitting on one of her colleagues’ shoulders, brandishing two champagne bottles with sparklers attached.
Ms Panine parents say she had been "encouraged" by Ms Moretti to get the "atmosphere going."
The pyrotechnics are thought to have then set fire to the soundproofing foam in the ceiling, triggering the blaze.