Jean-Marc G spent an hour trying to revive his girlfriend Cyane Panine, who was killed in the blaze that tore through Le Constellation as revellers welcomed in the new year.

By Jacob Paul

The boyfriend of a waitress accused of starting a Swiss ski resort bar fire on New Year’s Eve has revealed the truth about her relationship with the owners - and the hour he spent battling to save her life.

Cyane Panine was among the victims of the blaze that tore through Le Constellation as revellers welcomed in the new year at the ski resort of Crans Montana. At least 41 died and 116 were injured in the tragedy. Prior to the blaze, she had been filmed holding two champagne bottles containing sparklers while sitting atop a colleague's shoulders. At a hearing into the fire, her boyfriend, Jean-Marc G, revealed the truth behind Ms Panine's relationship with the owners of the nightclub - Jacques and Jessica Moretti. The pair are currently facing a slew of charges, including manslaughter by negligence, bodily harm by negligence and arson by negligence. While Jean-Marc was not officially employed at the bar, he carried out jobs at the site including repairs, and managed one of the Moretti family's restaurants. Jean-Marc said when the fire broke out Mr Moretti, 49, "shouted to him" that he had found Panine lying unconscious and was trying to perform CPR to revive her. Read more: Death toll from Swiss ski bar fire rises to 41 after teenager dies from injuries Read more: Waitress who started Swiss bar fire has been 'unfairly scapegoated', say parents

