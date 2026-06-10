Parents pay emotional tribute to 'kind and caring' brothers aged five and eight killed in car crash
Tobias and Finley Rice have been described as having a "love of school and scouting"
Tributes have been paid to a pair of brothers aged five and eight who "touched the hearts of everyone they met" after they were killed in a road collision.
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Tobias and Finley Rice, from the Christchurch area of Dorset, were travelling to St Ives in Cornwall when the car they were travelling in was involved in a multi-vehicle crash at around 11am on Friday May 29.
Tobias, eight, died at the scene on the A30 near Connor Downs and his younger sibling Finley, five, was taken to Bristol Royal Hospital for Children but also died three days later.
Two women travelling in the same car, aged in their 70s and 40s, were treated in hospital. The older woman suffered "serious injuries" while the other was discharged from hospital.
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The boys' parents, who do not wish to be named, released a tribute to them on Wednesday morning and said: "Both boys were full of life and energy and enjoying life to the full, through their love of school and scouting.
"Tobias had just moved up to Cubs and Finley was about to move onto Beavers. Their kindness and love and caring natures touched the hearts of everyone they met on their way through life.
"Following this tragic loss, they have left behind two big sisters, grandparents, aunties, uncles, cousins and friends. Everyone that they met on the way now have a hole in their hearts.
"As their parents, we request continued privacy and respect at this time.
"We would also like to take this opportunity to give thanks to all the emergency services and the NHS in the South West region, for all the help and support they have given to us at this time."
Following the crash, Devon and Cornwall Police said a local man in his 60s was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
He was treated for minor injuries and has been released under investigation.
Detective Inspector Andy Heath, of Devon and Cornwall Police, said: "I thank those who have come forward to assist us following our appeals for witnesses.
"We are continuing our investigation into the tragic deaths of Tobias and Finley, and anyone with information who has not contacted the police already should call 101, providing reference 50260136471.
"Specially trained officers continue to support the family and further information will be released at the appropriate time."
The head of Priory CE Primary School in Christchurch, where the boys went, also paid tribute.
Simon Croutear said: "Our whole school community has been shocked and grieved by the tragic loss of Tobias and Finley.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with their family who we are in touch with and are supporting in every way we can."