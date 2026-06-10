Tobias and Finley Rice have been described as having a "love of school and scouting"

Tobias and Finley Rice died following the muti-vehicle collision. Picture: Handout

By Alex Storey

Tributes have been paid to a pair of brothers aged five and eight who "touched the hearts of everyone they met" after they were killed in a road collision.

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Tobias and Finley Rice, from the Christchurch area of Dorset, were travelling to St Ives in Cornwall when the car they were travelling in was involved in a multi-vehicle crash at around 11am on Friday May 29. Tobias, eight, died at the scene on the A30 near Connor Downs and his younger sibling Finley, five, was taken to Bristol Royal Hospital for Children but also died three days later. Two women travelling in the same car, aged in their 70s and 40s, were treated in hospital. The older woman suffered "serious injuries" while the other was discharged from hospital. Read more: Belfast knife suspect in court over attack and threat to kill NHS worker - as it emerges victim has lost his left eye Read more: Masked rioters go door-to-door in Belfast burning migrants’ homes and targeting foreign-owned businesses after knife attack

The boys' parents, who do not wish to be named, released a tribute to them on Wednesday morning and said: "Both boys were full of life and energy and enjoying life to the full, through their love of school and scouting. "Tobias had just moved up to Cubs and Finley was about to move onto Beavers. Their kindness and love and caring natures touched the hearts of everyone they met on their way through life. "Following this tragic loss, they have left behind two big sisters, grandparents, aunties, uncles, cousins and friends. Everyone that they met on the way now have a hole in their hearts. "As their parents, we request continued privacy and respect at this time. "We would also like to take this opportunity to give thanks to all the emergency services and the NHS in the South West region, for all the help and support they have given to us at this time."