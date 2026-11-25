Thank heaven International Men’s Day and the week of panels, summits and speeches that accompany it are over for another year.

As the author of two books broadly about gender stereotypes, and someone who has worked and campaigned in this space for well over a decade, I inevitably get invited to plenty of events focussed on men, paternity and men’s health.

They vary in quality, utility, and purpose. Some feature deep thinkers offering genuine insight. Others veer dangerously close to a corporate circle jerk as bosses congratulate themselves on equality policies that improve productivity and attract a wider pool of talent to their organisation – meaning they make more money and take home bigger bonuses which skews the gender pay gap further. We need equal parental leave policies, wider access to flexible working and high-profile gender pay gap reporting not to boost the bottom line, but because it is obviously unfair that in the current labour market half the population is routinely excluded from the same opportunities as the other half purely by dint of their gender.

But almost all the International Men’s Day chatter features the same claim, a zombie sentiment which will not die. That there are too few male role models, and this is why boys are at best listless and at worst, attracted to the muppets of the manosphere. It’s easy to dismiss characters with handles such as HSTikkyTokky and Sneacko as unserious but their impact is genuine and grim.

The problem is not a lack of male role models.

Look around you. Public life is filled with men. From Nvidia boss Jensen Huang to GTA’s Jason Duval, the news is dominated by men. And those men are not in the headlines for being good guys. Yet for plenty of young men they wear the role model mantel. Instead, the issue is twofold.

One, that we raise up the wrong sort of role model. Where is the dad who dedicates his life to caring for his children or the doctor who spent two years walking into a Covid ward to help strangers, aware he could catch the deadly disease or transmit it to others he loved?

Two, that we raise our children – particularly our boys – to believe that a woman cannot be a role model. Patriarchy runs deep. I once sat round a dinner table with a (female) Tory MP turned TV host who told me it was “ridiculous” to imagine that a boy could see Chloe Kelly or Michelle Agyemang – England footballers that have actually won something - as role models over any of the Three Lions squad that perpetually flops and usually involves at least one player with a conviction- whether that be speeding or assault or illegal gambling. Boys don’t need male role models. Everyone just needs role models, particularly ones who qualify due to their actions and attitude, skill or service.

Gender should not and does not determine goodness.

For International Men’s Day 2027 I don’t want to hear that there are too few male role models, I want to hear about the people doing good and doing good work that boys, men, and everyone else can aspire to emulate.

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James Millar is a Senior Counsel for Connect PA, and the author of 'The Gender Agenda' and 'Dads Don’t Babysit’.

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