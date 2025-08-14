The boys' dangerous journeys have raised questions about the security of London's transport depots. Picture: Getty

By Frankie Elliott

A pair of teenagers managed to steal two London buses from inside a depot and crash them into parked cars and fencing, a court has heard.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The boys, both aged 13, stole a D3 single-decker bus from the Henley Road garage in Silvertown, east London, in the early hours of June 13. They took the bus on a joyride for around a mile before crashing it into two parked cars at around 3am, Stratford Youth Court heard. Their chaotic ride was captured by cameras inside the driver’s cab, which also filmed then fleeing the scene after the crash. But the collision did not deter the thieves, who returned to the same garage less than four hours later to steal a double-decker bus. Once again, the boys started up the vehicle with ease but were unable to get onto the road, as they smashed the bus into the garage perimeter fence.

The boys, both aged 13, stole a D3 single-decker bus from the Henley Road garage in Silvertown, east London, in the early hours of June 13. Picture: Google Maps

Their dangerous journeys have raised questions about the security of London's transport depots, with many concerned how easily the schoolboys were able to take control of the buses. CCTV images appear to show the teenagers using a small box which allowed them to activate the vehicles, prosecutor Elizabeth Ajayi told the hearing. Read more: Liverpool parade crash accused sobs in court as he faces 24 new charges Read more: More than 140 people report crimes to Al Fayed sexual assault investigation "They got into an unmanned singer decker D3 TfL bus, at first it was difficult for them to go into, but then they managed to get in”, said Ms Ajayi. At Wednesday's hearing, one of the boys told the court through his lawyer that they simply had to press the ignition button to start the engine. Once it was on, the boys took the bus on the public road and took turns driving, the court heard. Ms Ajayi told the court: "Within two minutes of him taking over driving, he crashes into parked cars, and then both of them left. They had driven for about a mile. "Later on the same day, they took a double decker bus. They were able to do that without anybody interfering. "They got in, and within 20 seconds the bus started to move from the garage. They didn’t get too far before crashing into the fence."

The boys took the bus on a joyride for around a mile before crashing it into two parked cars at around 3am, Stratford Youth Court heard. Picture: Alamy